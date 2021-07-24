Cork 3-19 Clare 1-23: Rebels through to All-Ireland quarter-final after edging thriller at the Gaelic Grounds

Cork are through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after edging Clare 3-19 to 1-23 in a thriller at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Rebels found the net three times through Jack O'Connor, Shane Kingston and Shane Barrett, but the Banner continued to come back. However, a late save from Patrick Collins denied Tony Kelly a dramatic winner, as the Lee-siders held out for a narrow victory to get their summer back on track.

Each team's talisman led the charge in the first half, as Patrick Horgan and Tony Kelly traded scores. The Glen Rovers man produced a remarkable point off his knees in the third minute, but the Ballyea star's accuracy from placed balls kept the Banner in the hunt.

A Jack O'Connor goal in the 17th minute pushed the Rebels ahead, with the young Sarsfields forward marauding in along the right end-line before finding the roof of the net.

He almost had a second green flag moments later, but Eibhear Quilligan parried away his low shot.

Cathal Malone hit three points to drag Clare back into the contest, but a Shane Kingston goal before the break gave Cork a 2-9 to 0-11 lead at half-time.

The Banner were the better team in the third quarter, with Tony Kelly and Aidan McCarthy leading the charge.

They kept chipping into the Rebels' lead, and Diarmuid Ryan put Clare 0-21 to 2-14 ahead in the 58th minute.

But when Kieran Kingston looked to his bench for a response, they stepped up.

Shane Barrett produced a stunning goal, after a sublime pass from Seamus Harnedy. He added another point, with Alan Connolly also raising a white flag.

The Lee-siders looked to be pulling away, leading by six in injury-time. But there were to be further twists.

Jack O'Connor and Niall O'Leary were both sent off for second bookings, and Tony Kelly found the net from a penalty spot to pull it back to 3-19 to 1-23.

Clare needed a late goal, and the Ballyea man almost provided, but his fierce shot was saved by Collins in the Cork net.

The Ballinhassig shot-stopper's intervention proved crucial. Clare ran out of time.

Cork are through to the All-Ireland quarter-final, and will be up against either Tipperary or Dublin, learning the identity of their opponents in Monday morning's draw.

Aron Shanagher of Clare in action against Mark Coleman of Cork

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O' Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O'Donoghue; Tim O'Mahony, Mark Coleman, Ger Millerick; Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-2), Luke Meade (0-1); Seamus Harnedy (0-2), Patrick Horgan (0-10, 0-5f, 0-2 '65), Robbie O' Flynn (0-1); Alan Cadogan, Shane Kingston (1-1), Jack O' Connor (1-0).

Subs: Shane Barrett (1-1) for Alan Cadogan (half-time), Conor Cahalane for Robbie O'Flynn (58th minute), Alan Connolly (0-1) for Shane Kingston (60th minute), Tadhg Deasy for Seamus Harnedy (71st minute), Bill Cooper for Darragh Fitzgibbon (72nd minute).

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes (0-1), Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), John Conlon, David McInerney (0-1); Colm Galvin (0-1), Cathal Malone (0-3); Aron Shanagher, Tony Kelly (1-11, 0-7f, 1-0p), Aidan McCarthy (0-2); David Reidy, Ian Galvin (0-1), Ryan Taylor (0-1).

Subs: Mark Rodgers for Ian Galvin (28th minute), Shane Golden (0-1) for Mark Rodgers (52nd minute), Jack Browne for Colm Galvin (57th minute), Gary Cooney for Aron Shanagher (65th minute).