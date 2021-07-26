All-Ireland Hurling Championship quarter-final draw: Tipperary to face Waterford, Dublin pitted against Cork

Tipperary and Waterford will face off

The draw for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals has been made, with Tipperary to face Waterford and Dublin pitted against Cork.

The Déise and the Rebels came through the qualifiers, beating Clare and Galway respectively on Saturday afternoon.

Highlights of Cork's win over Clare

Meanwhile, Tipp and Dublin come into the ties off the back of provincial final defeats.

The meeting of Munster rivals Tipp and Waterford will be the first knockout championship clash between the sides since the 2010 All-Ireland semi-final. Déise boss Liam Cahill will be plotting the downfall of his native county, coming up against the Premier in the championship for the first time.

Highlights of Waterford's victory against Galway

Cork have had Dublin's number in recent years, and the men from the capital have not trumped the Lee-siders in championship hurling since 1927.

Limerick and Kilkenny await the winners in the semi-finals, with repeat pairings set to be avoided if possible.

Throw-in times and venues for the two games, one of which will be live on Sky Sports, will be confirmed later on Monday.