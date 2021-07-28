Sean Finn admits Limerick were lucky to avoid red cards in Munster final win over Tipperary

Sean Finn was speaking at the launch of the All-Ireland series, with just six teams left in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup

It was widely felt in the aftermath of Limerick's comeback win in the Munster final that they were fortunate to finish with 15 players on the field.

Aaron Gillane escaped with a yellow card for pulling back on Cathal Barrett, while Seamus Flanagan also avoided a sending off after a high challenge on Padraic Maher.

And All-Star defender Sean Finn knows that Limerick need to be more careful going forward in the championship.

"Now the attention and focus would be on us for those sorts of incidents," Finn said.

"We certainly won't be getting away with them in future so we have acknowledged that we are very lucky to get away with it but it's very important that no player puts himself in a position where a referee has to make a decision whether they stay on the field or not. It's just not acceptable.

"Look, it's dealt with, it can happen to any player, it can happen to a player like me, any other player. You might just lose your head for that split second and you could be punished. It's important to recognise it can't be done and it won't happen in the future."

The reigning All-Ireland champions are preparing for their All-Ireland semi-final against one of Dublin, Cork or Waterford. With Covid-19 case numbers on the rise in the country, and the impact of a positive case within a camp seen in the Leinster hurling final, Finn and Limerick are remaining vigilant.

"Indoor dining started again [on Monday] but it was probably not a good idea for us as players for the sake of a couple of weeks to go indoors and have a meal and stuff," he outlined.

"It's just those individual decisions for the group, selfish decisions, that will benefit the group. If we all make those decisions individually we should be in a good position.

"But we do the regular stuff, sanitising and what's been there for the last couple of months, and there's a good bit of luck in it as well. You can be caught very easily by a family member picking it up somewhere. They might be out socialising and you pick it up so there is some element of luck but you have to look after what you can control and we are doing that at the moment and hopefully we won't be in a position where we are caught with it."