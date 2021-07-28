Joe Canning announces retirement from intercounty hurling after 14 years with Galway

Canning helped Galway to the All-Ireland title in 2017

Galway great Joe Canning has confirmed he has retired from intercounty hurling.

The Portumna man confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, following Galway's championship exit at the hands of Waterford on Saturday.

"I'm finished with Galway. I told the boys after the match on Saturday," he said.

"I had it in my head all year that this would probably be my last year.

"I don't want to overstay my welcome or be there as a token gesture.

"I rang the brother after, and was like 'people are going to continue wondering am I staying on or not'. I didn't want to make or any statements or anything like that. He just said 'listen if you don't want people wondering if you're retiring or not retiring in the next few months, just say it'.

"So yeah, I'm finished with Galway. That's the end of it."

Canning made history in Thurles last weekend

Widely regarded as one of hurling's greatest ever players, Canning broke Henry Shefflin's all-time championship scoring record in Semple Stadium on Saturday.

The 2017 Hurler of the Year will continue with his club.

"Looking forward to it. We've a league game next Monday. We'll get back in action for it, back training Thursday night," he noted.

"We've championship in a couple of weeks' time, and hopefully will play with them for the next number of years, as long as I can anyway."

Canning made his senior championship debut against Antrim in 2008, winning his first of five All-Star awards in his maiden season.