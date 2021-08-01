Kieran Kingston says Cork must improve for All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny after Dublin victory

1:44 Kieran Kingston feels there is room to improve Kieran Kingston feels there is room to improve

Kieran Kingston cut a relieved figure at full-time in Semple Stadium on Saturday night.

For the second time, he has guided Cork to the All-Ireland semi-finals in year two of his reign. But unlike 2017, he will be hoping to clear the penultimate hurdle this time around.

Kilkenny stand in the way of the Lee-siders and a first All-Ireland final spot since 2013, and Kingston knows that Cork must improve from their 2-26 to 0-24 win over Dublin.

"We were asleep in the first five minutes," the Tracton native told Sky Sports, reflecting on the eight-point victory over the Sky Blues.

"We could have conceded two goals early on. We got a bit of luck, we rode our luck I think. We played well for the rest of the quarter. We got a couple of scores, finished the first half in a good place.

"But I thought we were really poor in the third quarter, we lost it by a point. And we ended up drawing the second half. We know that heading in to meet Kilkenny, our second-half performance and in particular our third-quarter performance would not be good enough.

"But we must give great credit to Dublin. We were playing against a team who had beaten Galway, who had a lot of distractions and a lot of disruption heading into the Leinster final and still gave a great account of themselves. So within the camp, we knew tonight was going to be a really big challenge. A lot of people said 'oh it's a handy draw'. We knew this was going to be a massive game. Dublin threw everything at us, and in fairness to them, they stayed with us and stayed at us right up to the very end."

Kenny: Dublin hurling is on the rise

Mattie Kenny was in a positive mood, despite the defeat.

The Galway native's initial three-year term has come to an end, but his comments suggest he is hoping to take Dublin forward in 2022.

"This year, our performances were a lot more consistent," he said. "In fairness to this group, we're really proud of how hard they work, how brave they play. Right through the league and right throughout the championship, we put good performances in every day. Did we always get the result we wanted? No we didn't. But we're now at a much better level and a much higher level.

"There's further improvement to make. There's a lot more we've got to do with this team. We've got to keep building. We've got to keep believing.

"At U20, they reached a Leinster final and an All-Ireland final. We are going in the right direction. We need to bring in some of the younger players. We need to blood them now. But I think Dublin hurling is on the rise again. We've just to keep pushing on, keep putting in the work and keep improving."

The two-time All-Ireland winning manager with Cuala appealed to the supporters to back this group of players.

"The lads are very down, because we expected more and we wanted to deliver more there this evening," he said.

"There was a great Dublin support. We heard them. We could hear them through the game. and we wanted to give them a performance they'd be happy with too.

"They need to stay with us, and they need to stay with this team because we're improving the whole time."

