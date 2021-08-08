Liam Cahill undecided on Waterford future in the wake of All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick

Will Liam Cahill return for a third year in charge?

Eleven-point defeats to Limerick have ended Liam Cahill's two seasons at the helm in Waterford.

In 2020 it was the All-Ireland final. This year, it was the penultimate stage.

But will he return for a third season in charge of the Deise?

Amidst talk that he may take the reins of his native Tipperary should Liam Sheedy step down, Cahill is yet to make up his mind.

"I'm here after having a brilliant two years here with these fellas. They've given me everything. I've got out as much as I can around the club scene in Waterford as well. Lots of good young hurlers. Nice U20 team again. A lovely minor team contesting a Munster final on Monday night," said the Ballingarry man.

"The two years are up - that was the initial agreement. We'll just have to sit down and talk to everybody. Stakeholders, county chairman, and all the boys who initially chatted about what needed to happen. It's hard to know yet but look, these fellas are very hard to walk away from because they're a really honest bunch of fellas."

Cahill congratulates John Kiely at full-time

Following the 1-25 to 0-17 defeat to Limerick, Cahill was disappointed as Waterford failed to deliver on what was their fourth consecutive weekend in action.

"Overall, just a powerful display from Limerick," he said.

"Really physically commanding again. Real good awareness of what they bring as a team, where every player needs to be. Executed their usual game-plan of holding possession and being able to find the right man at the right time.

"Our boys battled hard. After the first water break, we seemed to empty a little bit and give Limerick a foothold at that stage. They kept the scoreboard ticking over Limerick and were five, six up before we knew it and you're chasing the match at that stage."

Highlights of Limerick's win over Waterford Highlights of Limerick's win over Waterford

He noted how Aaron Gillane's goal was a crucial turning point.

"It definitely took the life out of us," he said. "The match was back to six points. A bit of momentum going, a bit of pep in our step, especially up front where our forwards were saying 'maybe there's a half a chance here'. Then the back of the net rattles down your end and it's definitely a blow to everybody just right on the whistle of the water break.

"But look, that's what good teams do to you. Limerick are all of that, a really good team."

"We thought we were getting a little bit of wind in our sails but we were going to need a lucky break of a goal chance to rightly put the cat amongst the pigeons. When you meet a team of Limerick's calibre, you have to be taking everything on offer. We had five or six wides early on and everything needs to go over.

"I haven't seen the stats but I think Waterford created at least three or four goal chances in the second half alone. We just didn't take on the ball where it needed to be to test a goalkeeper of the calibre of Nickie Quaid.

"That's hurling; that's life. You take your chances and if you don't, you pay the price."