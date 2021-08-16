Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy steps down after three years in his second term

Sheedy led Tipp to All-Ireland titles in 2010 and 2019

Liam Sheedy has stepped down as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

The Portroe native took the reins ahead of the 2019 season to begin a second term at the helm, and made an immediate impact by winning the All-Ireland title.

"When I returned towards the end of 2018 as Tipperary SH Manager, it was with the primary objective of Tipperary winning another All-Ireland SH championship. We did so in 2019 and having completed three years, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away," he said.

Sheedy has completed two three-year terms in charge

"I have enjoyed the three years immensely and even though none of us expected or wished for the heartache and disruption that Covid-19 caused, I am well aware that sport, even when it was without attendances, played a big part in lifting people's spirits in the last 12 months.

"I could not have undertaken this role without the help and support of so many people. I want to sincerely thank my wonderful management and backroom teams. Eamon [O'Shea], Tommy [Dunne], Darragh [Egan] and Eoin [Kelly] were excellent in all that they did and their dedication was exemplary. I could not have asked for a better team around me.

"The players I worked with over the last three years are an incredible group. Their ability, attitude and commitment were inspiring. I want to thank them all very much and wish them the very best for the future.

Jamesie O'Connor, Ollie Canning and JJ Delaney discussed if it is the end of an era in Tipperary after their defeat to Waterford Jamesie O'Connor, Ollie Canning and JJ Delaney discussed if it is the end of an era in Tipperary after their defeat to Waterford

"The Tipperary County Board officers, the Tipperary Supporters Club and Commercial Board, and our team sponsors, Teneo, provided constant top-class support and I am very grateful to them for all they did for the team and me.

"My wife Mags, and daughters Aisling and Gemma were, as always, totally supportive of me over the last three years and I want to say a big thank you to them and all my family for the invaluable encouragement they gave me at all times.

"I wish Tipperary well for the future, I have no doubt that they will enjoy many more successes."

