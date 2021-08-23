Limerick's Cian Lynch sees his dreams come true after stunning All-Ireland final display

Cian Lynch was in jubilant spirits after the contest Cian Lynch was in jubilant spirits after the contest

Limerick saved their best performance of the season until the All-Ireland final, and no player embodied that crescendo more so than Cian Lynch.

The Patrickswell powerhouse produced a vintage display against Cork, hitting six points from play and assisted a further 2-5.

The 2018 Hurler of the Year is in line for the top honour once more this year, and he was thrilled to finish on a high after a nervous build-up.

"Last week has been mentally tough for everyone," he told Sky Sports.

"For players, it's a long week. You're hanging around, and you're just mad to get out and mad to play. But this is what it's about. This is what we grow up dreaming of doing, dreaming of being. When I was a young fella growing up to watch teams playing in All-Ireland finals, this is what we aspire to.

"And thank God we're blessed and lucky enough to be here the last few years and get over the line. Great credit to Cork, we've had great battles down through the years. A massive team. Going forward, we'll be meeting them again."

Lynch celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup

The Treaty blew their opponents away, hitting 3-18 in the first half to set them on their way.

"Every team goes out with the same ambition to be one-up on your opponent. Thank God, a few of the breaks went our way. A few of the balls went over the bar or went into the back of the net," Lynch continued.

"It's just about, keep going, keep being on each other's shoulder and keep pushing each other. And thank God we got over the line. But it's never over until the final whistle, and we had to keep driving towards the end. You can never take the foot off the pedal. That's showing respect for Cork and what they continue to do, continue to push us. We're grateful, absolutely blessed.

"For the supporters and our families to come up to Croke Park, to be able to witness a game of hurling, it's perspective. I always go back to use that word. At the end of the day, that's what it's about. Being able to go home back to Limerick, and thank our supporters for being there for us."

Highlights of Limerick's victory over Cork Highlights of Limerick's victory over Cork

He feels that it is a lesson in persistence:

"You have to keep going. Us from a young age, we had massive disappointments. We lost an All-Ireland minor semi-final here, lost an All-Ireland minor final here as well. It's just never giving up.

"For any young boy or girl, whatever sport it might be, whether it is GAA, rugby, soccer, just never give up on your dreams. Never give up on what you aspire to do and aspire to achieve. That's any bit of advice any youngster needs, especially nowadays. Just go out and live your dreams. And thank God we were able to live it today."