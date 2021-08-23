Brian Lohan offered extension as Clare senior hurling manager, Tipperary approach Liam Cahill about vacancy

Lohan looks set to remain

Brian Lohan looks set to continue as manager of the Clare senior hurlers.

The two-time All-Ireland winner has been at the helm over the past two seasons, as the Banner picked up championship wins over Laois, Wexford (twice) and Waterford.

In the wake of their championship elimination at the hands of Cork earlier this summer, it was unclear whether he would continue.

On Monday evening, Clare GAA confirmed that Lohan will be offered a new three-year deal, subject to approval by a county board meeting: "At a meeting of the Clare County Board officers it was unanimously agreed that Brian Lohan be offered a new three year term as senior hurling manager. This recommendation has to be approved by a full meeting of Clare County Board. Brian Lohan is aware of this recommendation."

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner is reporting that Tipperary GAA have approached Waterford boss Liam Cahill about taking charge of their senior hurlers.

The Ballingarry native has been widely tipped for the role since Liam Sheedy's departure.

However, it is unclear whether the former Tipperary U20 and U21 All-Ireland winning manager will depart the Déise County.

"I'm here after having a brilliant two years here (Waterford) with these fellas," he said after the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick. "They've given me everything. I've got out as much as I can around the club scene in Waterford as well. Lots of good young hurlers. Nice U20 team again. A lovely minor team contesting a Munster final.

"The two years are up - that was the initial agreement. We'll just have to sit down and talk to everybody. Stakeholders, county chairman, and all the boys who initially chatted about what needed to happen. It's hard to know yet but look, these fellas are very hard to walk away from because they're a really honest bunch of fellas."

Could Liam Cahill succeed Liam Sheedy?

Waterford GAA have also been talking with Cahill about extending his term.