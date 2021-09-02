Galway on hunt for new senior hurling manager after Shane O'Neill departure

Shane O'Neill spent two years in charge

Galway are on the hunt for a new senior hurling manager after Shane O'Neill's departure following two years at the helm.

The Limerick native led the Tribesmen to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2020, in which they lost to the Treaty by three points. However, they were unable to build on that in 2021, exiting the championship after defeats to Dublin and Waterford.

O'Neill previously tasted All-Ireland success with his club Na Piarsaigh, guiding them to the Tommy Moore Cup in 2016.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Galway County Board and the Hurling Committee for their unwavering support throughout my tenure. I am extremely grateful to them for their most professional and proactive approach to all matters related to the Galway Senior Hurling Team," he said in a statement.

"I wish to acknowledge and commend the efforts of each and every one of the members of the backroom team. You are too numerous to mention but I must especially thank our management team of John Fitzgerald, Lukasz Kirszenstein, Fergal Healy, David Forde and Colm Callanan.

"I would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication.

"It was a special privilege to be involved with some of the greats of the game. I wish them every success in the future."

Despite a promising National League campaign, Galway failed to deliver in the championship this summer

The Westerners say they will begin their search for a successor this week:

"Galway GAA will begin the process of appointing new management teams at senior and U20 level in consultation with our clubs over the coming days."

Galway join Tipperary, Wexford and Westmeath as the top-tier hurling counties with managerial vacancies ahead of 2022.