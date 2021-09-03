Darragh Egan to take over as Wexford senior hurling manager

Former Tipp selector Darragh Egan will take over in the Model County

Wexford GAA have announced that Darragh Egan will be their new senior hurling manager.

The former Tipperary star worked as a coach and selector under Liam Sheedy with the Premier County over the past three seasons, and many believed him to be in the running to take the top job in his native county.

However, Wexford confirmed on Friday morning that the Kiladangan club man will now succeed Davy Fitzgerald at the helm of the Yellowbellies.

"Wexford GAA are delighted to announce that we will be proposing Darragh Egan as our new senior hurling manager to the county board for ratification later this month," read a statement.

Davy Fitzgerald previously led the county for five years

The 2019 Leinster champions will be hoping to bounce back in 2022. The Yellowbellies exited this year's championship after narrow defeats to Kilkenny and Clare.

"Our strategic plan, 'Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile', is the most ambitious plan ever launched in the history of Wexford GAA with clear and specific goals for on and off the pitch," added Wexford chair Micheál Martin.

"We are conscious that the performance of our senior hurling team is a key element in the social wellbeing of our county.

"Darragh Egan is a sharp, enthusiastic and energetic leader who understands performance at an elite level. He is process-driven and has a hunger for success. He has experience of leading in a high-performance environment and I have no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge to Wexford hurling as we aim to take the next step on the journey to success."

Egan's switch to the south-west is another intriguing move in hurling's managerial merry-go-round, with Tipp, Galway and Westmeath still on the hunt for new bosses ahead of the 2022 season.