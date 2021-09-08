Colm Bonnar announced as Tipperary senior hurling manager as Brendan Cummins handed U20 job

Colm Bonnar led Carlow to Christy Ring and Joe McDonagh Cup titles

Colm Bonnar has been announced as the new manager of the Tipperary senior hurlers on a three-year term.

The All-Ireland winner in 1989 and 1991 has intercounty managerial experience, having previously been at the helm in Wexford and Carlow. He also coached with Waterford and the Premier County.

Elsewhere, he managed Waterford IT to four Fitzgibbon Cup titles, and guided Ballyhale Shamrocks to an All-Ireland club crown in 2015.

The Cashel native helped Ballyhale to the Tommy Moore Cup

He gets the job after a dramatic search by the county board in recent weeks. Liam Cahill was offered the position, but elected to remain with the Déise. Willie Maher was also believed to be in the reckoning.

Bonnar's appointment was confirmed on Wednesday night, and suggested there is a rebuilding process in store.

"I realise that one of the most successful Tipperary teams ever is obviously coming to a natural transition with the departure of Liam Sheedy and the recent retirement of Brendan Maher and I would like to congratulate them on their amazing careers for Tipperary," he outlined.

"However, I am confident with the experience still in the current squad and the many successful u20/21 and minor teams over the last number of years, there are many talented hurlers in Tipperary bursting to take their opportunity to be successful at senior level, just like I am as the new manager.

"I will bring to this role, all my playing and managerial experience, my passion for the game and for Tipperary, along with a track record of success and getting the most out of teams and players."

Meanwhile, ex-Tipp goalkeeper Brendan Cummins will take the reins of the U20 team. The Ballybacon-Grange club man will be joined by former Kerry manager Fintan O'Connor, with whom he worked in the Kingdom.

Following an eventful week on the hurling managerial landscape, Galway and Westmeath are the top-tier counties who remain with vacancies.