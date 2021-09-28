Colm Bonnar says there are 'huge expectations' in Tipperary as he takes the reins of the Premier County

Bonnar attended Borris-Ileigh's win over Nenagh Éire Óg on Sunday

Newly appointed Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar is under no illusions around the expectations on him to deliver.

Many feel he is facing a rebuilding period following the retirement of Brendan Maher coupled with the fact that several senior members of the panel are in the autumn of their careers.

The former Wexford, Carlow and Ballyhale Shamrocks supremo knows there is pressure to deliver, but he is relishing the task.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge," he said in an interview with TG4.

"There are huge expectations in Tipperary and rightly so. I've waited a long time for this. It's like coming home. So I can't wait to get going. I'm busy now trying to get a backroom team in place.

"I played for nearly 20 years with Tipperary as a player, all up through the grades. It was always an ambition if I could coach, come back and be involved with a Tipperary senior team.

"To come back as manager is a dream come true for me, but having said that, there's a lot of work to be done.

"Tipp are always talked about in the top two or three when it comes to hurling and rightly so. That's the expectations. I need to deal with that and manage it, and try and get the best out of the players that are going to be putting on that Tipp jersey."

Tipperary exited the 2021 Championship after defeats to Limerick and Waterford

His most recent intercounty posting was at the helm of the Barrow-siders, where he helped them to Christy Ring and Joe McDonagh Cup titles.

But he knows that the Premier County is a significant step up.

"In Carlow, there was five senior hurling teams. You come around to Tipperary, and I think there's 40 or 50 games going on this weekend. There's probably 10-20,000 people moving all over Tipperary looking at GAA games. So GAA is huge here in Tipperary," Bonnar noted.

"Hurling holds a special place for Tipperary people. They just love the game, they love their hurling, and they love to see their top team which is the Tipp senior team doing well in the championship. And I'm delighted that's the expectations because that's what I want as well."

Tipperary exited the 2021 All-Ireland Championship at the hands of Waterford at the quarter-final stage, and they will have a chance to avenge that loss against Liam Cahill's charges in their Munster Championship opener next year.

However, for now Bonnar's focus will be on building a management team and a playing panel, as he ponders the action in the ongoing club championship which is entering the knockout stages.