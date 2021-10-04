Stephen O'Keeffe confirms he will not return to inter-county hurling with Waterford

2017 All-Star goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe will not return to Liam Cahill's panel

Former Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe has confirmed he will not be returning to inter-county hurling in the future.

The ex-Deise shot-stopper walked away from the panel after the 2020 All-Ireland final, taking a break from the top level of the sport.

And after helping Ballygunner to an eighth consecutive county title on Sunday with a 2-27 to 0-13 win over Roanmore, O'Keeffe clarified he has ended his inter-county career.

O'Keeffe helped Ballygunner to another county final triumph on Sunday

"That's finished for me now," he said in an interview with TG4.

"In fairness, the two lads, Shaun (O'Brien) and Billy (Nolan) are doing brilliant in there now. So there's no guarantees that even if I went back, there'd be a place for me.

"I've given it a good nine or 10 years now, and I think that chapter is finished for myself.

"I'm really enjoying playing with the brothers and some of my childhood friends here with Ballygunner. It's after giving me a real lease of life and I'm really enjoying it. I'm not ready to give it up just yet."

O'Keeffe delivered some memorable stops in the Waterford goal over the past decade, including this double-save in the 2020 All-Ireland final

Ballygunner, who previously claimed provincial titles in 2001 and 2018, will be looking for a third Munster crown this winter. They await the Clare county champions in the opener.