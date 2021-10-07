2021 Hurling All-Star nominations: Limerick lead the way after All-Ireland title victory

Limerick were in a class of their own in 2021

All-Ireland champions Limerick have received 15 nominations for the PwC All-Star Hurling team.

John Kiely's charges defended their All-Ireland title in dominant fashion, and they have been given one third of the 45 nominations for the team of the year.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork have nine players on the shortlist, with seven Waterford stars included.

Leinster champions Kilkenny have five nominees, with three coming from both Clare and Waterford. Dublin's Danny Sutcliffe, Wexford's Lee Chin and Laois' Paddy Purcell make up the list.

Another Treaty star is also set to be named Hurler of the Year, with Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes and Sean Finn all vying for the gong.

Meanwhile, Eoin Cody could be set for a second consecutive Young Hurler of the Year award, having been nominated alongside Cork's Shane Barrett and Clare's Aidan McCarthy.

Cian Lynch could be in line for a second Hurler of the Year award

PwC All-Stars Hurling nominations 2021

Goalkeepers

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick)

Tim O'Mahony, Seán O'Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork)

Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford)

Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (all Kilkenny)

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (all Tipperary)

Rory Hayes (Clare)

Midfielders

Will O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan (all Limerick)

Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (all Clare)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Paddy Purcell (Laois)

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick)

Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O'Connor (all Cork)

Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford)

Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees

Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Shane Barrett (Cork), Aidan McCarthy (Clare)