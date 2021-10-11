Club hurling round-up: Dunloy claim Antrim title, Limerick giants Na Piarsaigh knocked out

Dunloy players celebrate their triumph

A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action, as county championships around Ireland near their conclusion.

Antrim SHC

Dunloy won a third consecutive county title in Antrim, with a comprehensive 3-23 to 1-14 final win over O'Donovan Rossa on Sunday at Corrigan Park.

Sean Elliott, Conal Cunning and Chrissy McMahon all hit first-half goals for the reigning champs, as they moved alongside the Belfast club in the roll of honour with 15 titles.

Kevin Molloy of Dunloy in action against Stephen Shannon of O'Donovan Rossa

Limerick SHC

2020 winners Na Piarsaigh were beaten at the semi-final stage on Sunday, as Patrickswell progressed to the decider at the Gaelic Grounds. Kevin O'Brien, Patrick Kirby and Tom O'Brien found the net, while Aaron Gillane hit eight points as Patrickswell knocked out the 2016 All-Ireland champions.

'The Well' will face Kilmallock in the decider, after they overcame Doon, 4-20 to 2-16.

Cork PSHC

The quarter-final line-up has been confirmed on Lee-side. Sarsfields' 10-point win over Midleton sees the Glanmire side receive a bye to the semi-finals as the top group winners, while the 'Magpies' go through as runners-up to face Erins Own.

Blackrock's dominant win over city rivals St Finbarr's sets up a date with Douglas, while Glen Rovers are through to face divisional side Imokilly, despite a one-point defeat to Newtownshandrum.

'The Rockies' eliminated the 'Barrs' at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Kilkenny SHC

2020 All-Ireland winners Ballyhale Shamrocks had too much for Bennettsbridge at Nowlan Park, winning 0-27 to 1-15, to move into another semi-final. James O'Connor's charges will face James Stephens, who defeated Dicksboro in an all-city clash, 2-16 to 2-15.

Goals proved crucial for O'Loughlin Gaels in a 2-19 to 0-19 win over Mullinavat, while Cats legend Tommy Walsh found the net to inspire Tullaroan past Clara in extra-time, 1-29 to 2-19.

TJ Reid and Co march on

Galway SHC

Following the conclusion of the group stages in Galway, Craughwell, St Thomas', Cappataggle and Tommy Larkin's are into the last eight and await the winners of the preliminary quarter-finals.

Loughrea will face Clarinbridge, Gort are up against Portumna, Kilconerion take on Pádraig Pearses while 2020 finalists Turloughmore will play Kilnadeema-Leitrim.

Elsewhere, former Offaly star Brian Carroll hit 3-15 for Coolderry against Drumcullen. There is one round left in the Faithful County's group stages.

Ballycran will face Portaferry in the Down decider, following semi-final wins over Bredagh and Ballygalget respectively.