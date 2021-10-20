Cian Lynch hoping to cap 'special' double to match Patrickswell success to All-Ireland glory with Limerick

Cian Lynch and Patrickswell face Kilmallock in Sunday's Limerick SHC final

Cian Lynch is hoping to achieve a "special" double on Sunday, adding a county title with Patrickswell to his All-Ireland success with Limerick earlier this year.

The 2018 Hurler of the Year has previously helped his club to two Limerick SHC crowns, in 2016 and 2019, but not on years when the Treaty claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

"Obviously it would be huge. It would end the year on a massive high," he said,

"It would be special. Everyone goes out with the same aim at the end of the day. There's no point in us looking beyond this week though, whether it's the training sessions we have and then the game. Kilmallock have huge strength in depth and big aspirations too."

It would end the year on a massive high. Lynch is hoping for further success.

It would cap off a difficult 12 months for Lynch and his family. His uncle, Paul Carey, died in a road accident in Dubai last November. Carey previously captained Patrickswell to the 2003 county title, on a day when a seven-year-old Lynch was a mascot for the team, joining his uncle in the pre-match parade.

"2003 and Paul, God rest him, was captain the same year," he reflected. "A lovely memory to have and, look, when you're growing up in an area like this, you look up to your uncle and local heroes in the club like Gary Kirby and Ciaran [Carey] and Paul, the whole lot of them.

"Me togged out in my own little jersey and togs and socks and walking around with Paul was special and it is a memory that I'll cherish. I suppose when you look back on it and look back on the photos, it shows you it's the cycle of life.

"As a kid, you're dreaming of representing your club and on a day like this and we're very fortunate to be in this position.

"To be able to go out and then represent your club and play field as these guys were playing on is special. I'm honoured that I've gotten to train and play on the local pitch and follow in these guys' footsteps."

Carey in action for Patrickswell during the 2003 Munster Championship

'The Well' are currently backboned by a golden generation of stars that came up through the ranks together, competing in the All-Ireland Féile competition at U14.

"Diarmaid Byrnes, Jack Kelleher, Kevin O'Brien, James Carrig and Aaron (Gillane). Nearly the majority of them would have been on that Féile team," Lynch reflected.

"Growing up we would have all been in primary school together and played then and then together up through the club and it's special to have those memories.

"It bonds lads together, especially at such a young age, when you're 12, 13, 14 years of age and you're left to your own devices when you go away on a Féile weekend like that."

More injury woes in Limerick panel

The 2022 season has not yet arrived, but John Kiely's side are already without Peter Casey and Barry Murphy, who suffered cruciate injuries.

Lynch will be looking to support the duo throughout their recovery.

"Down through the years, I know Seán Finn did it, Richie English did his as well. A few others had knee injuries too, obviously Mike [Casey], Peter and Barry. Your heart would go out to them. That's the cruelty of sport," he said.

"You can do the best you can to prepare yourself, and have your body in the best order as possible. It's just very unfortunate for the two lads and the rest of the gang. All we can do is support them, and be with them every step of the way in the rehab journey to get themselves right, because they're two massive players.

Peter Casey sustained the injury in the first half of the All-Ireland final, after hitting 0-5 against Cork

"You want to get them right, back on the horse again and drive on."

But the setback could offer an opportunity for another player.

"That's the beauty of the way the game is gone now," he continued. "It's a panel game now. You have a 36-man panel. And everyone is putting their hand up for a position or a place not only on the starting team but on the 26 panel on match-day as well.

"It's competitive, and that's what it's about and that's what makes it special."