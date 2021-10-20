Henry Shefflin takes over as Galway senior hurling manager as Kilkenny legend primed for first intercounty job

Henry Shefflin stepped away from Ballyhale after the 2020 All-Ireland final win

Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin has been announced as the manager of the Galway senior hurlers.

The 11-time All-Star, who led his club Ballyhale Shamrocks to successive All-Ireland titles, is set for his first intercounty role.

Former Waterford, Clare and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald had been linked to the role in recent days, but in a surprise twist, the Westerners have opted for the Cats great.

The move will see him come up against his native county Kilkenny and former mentor Brian Cody in the 2022 Leinster Championship, with a National League meeting not guaranteed given Galway will be in a separate group to the Nore-siders.

He will be joined in his management team by Richie O'Neill, with whom he worked in Ballyhale.

"Managing the Galway senior hurlers presents a unique opportunity, and we relish the exciting challenge ahead as we begin this journey. We look forward to working with the players, the county board and the wider Galway GAA community over the coming years," said Shefflin.

Shefflin recently worked with Kilkenny intermediate club Thomastown

"The appointment of Henry Shefflin to lead our flagship team underpins both our immediate ambition for Galway hurling as well as a commitment to building a sustainable development pathway for our young hurlers," added a statement.

Shefflin retired from intercounty hurling in 2015, with a record 10 All-Ireland medals. He was also the championship's all-time top scorer until this year, when Joe Canning overtook him.

He succeeds Shane O'Neill, who stepped down in 2021 after two years in charge.

The Tribesmen failed to deliver in this year's championship, falling to Dublin and Waterford.