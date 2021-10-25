Club hurling round-up: Kilmallock triumph in Limerick, Ballyhale Shamrocks march on

Kilmallock players Paudie O'Brien and Oisín O'Reilly celebrate

Kilmallock are top dogs in Limerick for the 12th time after a packed weekend of club hurling action.

Limerick SHC

Tony Considine's charges are county champions for the first time since 2014, after upsetting Patrickswell with a fourth-quarter surge to triumph 1-24 to 0-19 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Kilmallock timed their run, with Oisin O'Reilly hitting the net to set his side on their way. They had led 0-19 to 0-18 in the 54th minute, but the three-pointer then swung the contest and gave them the momentum to kick on.

They are now through to the Munster Championship, where they will face the Cork champions in December.

Philip O'Loughlin of Kilmallock shoulders Jason Gillane of Patrickswell

Cork PSHC

Glen Rovers overcame a numerical disadvantage to see off divisional side Imokilly in the quarter-final. Despite the dismissal of Patrick Horgan, the northside club overcame a deficit to edge a nail-biter, 1-15 to 1-14.

Reigning champions Blackrock were too strong for Douglas. County star Alan Connolly struck two goals in a 3-15 to 1-12 victory.

Meanwhile, Midleton defeated Erins Own on Friday night. The 'Magpies' trailed by a point at the break, but a second-half red card to Kieran Murphy helped them to turn the tide and prevail 0-23 to 0-19 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Former Cork star Conor Lehane led the scoring for the East Cork outfit, hitting 0-11.

Sarsfields, who received a bye to the last four, will face the 'Rockies', while Glen Rovers will be up against Midleton in the other semi-final.

Kilkenny SHC

The 2019 and 2020 All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are through to another final on Nore-side, after a 2-20 to 1-17 win over James Stephens.

Eoin Cody and Eoin Reid hit goals for Ballyhale either side of half-time, with a Matthew Ruth injury-time goal proving too little, too late for the 'Village'.

TJ Reid celebrates at full-time

In the other semi-final, O'Loughlin Gaels edged Tullaroan, with an Owen Wall goal proving the difference as the city club won on a scoreline of 1-18 to 0-18.

Newly appointed Galway manager Henry Shefflin watches his Ballyhale clubmates from the stands

Galway SHC

St Thomas' remain on course for another title, hammering Kilconieron 3-29 to 1-9 in the quarter-final. Conor Cooney (1-16) and Eanna Burke (1-6) led the scoring for the 2013 All-Ireland champions.

In the other quarter-finals, Craughwell overcame Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 0-27 to 0-9, Gort edged Cappataggle, 0-19 to 0-18, while Clarinbridge beat Tomm Larkins, 1-17 to 1-12.

Elsewhere, Slaughtneil defended their Derry title with a 1-17 to 2-9 win over Kevin Lynch's. The win sets up a mouth-watering Ulster semi-final against Antrim champions Dunloy.

The London decider is going to a replay, with Robert Emmetts and St Gabriel's finishing 1-22 apiece.