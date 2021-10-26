Henry Shefflin's tactics against Kilkenny will reveal what he perceives as the Cats' weaknesses, says Jamie Wall

Shefflin's appointment as Galway manager brings with it major intrigue

So often the hero in a Kilkenny jersey, Henry Shefflin will now be plotting his native county's downfall.

The recently-appointed Galway manager will be up against the Cats in the 2022 Leinster Championship, pitting his wits against former mentor Brian Cody.

And when that time comes, the 11-time All-Star will be looking to expose weaknesses in the Kilkenny team.

"It's going to be really, really interesting to see Shefflin and Cody, and how that whole thing plays out. And how he sets up to try and beat Kilkenny," opined hurling pundit and former Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall.

"What does Shefflin think is wrong with Kilkenny?

"It's going to be seen in what he does tactically. Where does he see Kilkenny are weak? It's something that you don't get too often because it's something you get out of them when they're doing their punditry.

"I'm going to talk for a long time about how interesting this appointment is. I really can't wait to see it. I think it's going to be fascinating."

Jamie Wall is an ambassador for Let’s Get Back, encouraging the Irish public to return to the sport and physical activity

Shefflin's first steps into management were hugely successful, winning consecutive All-Ireland club titles with Ballyhale. But Wall says there is another step up to the next level.

"I'm not surprised that Henry Shefflin has got a very important and big job," he continued.

"In my eyes, he's the best hurler I've ever seen play. But also, he has two All-Irelands won as a club manager with Ballyhale. So his pedigree as a manager, while it's in the process of being proven, it's got a hell of a start.

"I'm not surprised to see somebody take a punt with Henry, and with the brain he is

"His time in charge of Ballyhale is probably an indication of the kind of manager and the brand of hurling he's going to employ. I felt Ballyhale very much played the game, they had that old Kilkenny style and steel, but they used the ball a lot shorter and smarter when they needed to.

"They played modern hurling, and I think it's going to be quite interesting to see how he sets up a team at intercounty level, because tactically the game has advanced an awful lot in the last while."

Shefflin has already enjoyed huge success on the sideline

Could Canning return?

One of the immediate talking points after Shefflin was unveiled last week was whether he would be able to coax Joe Canning out of retirement.

"I'd love to see it. But I think Joe Canning is Joe Canning. He's his own man. And in fairness, he has done so much in the game that I don't think it's for me to say whether he should come back or not," Wall outlined.

"All I know is that I'm sure he'd be very welcome if he did want to come back. And he'd certainly be very welcome throughout the country because he's one of the country's best players.

I'm sure he'd be very welcome if he did want to come back. Wall said Canning will make up his own mind.

"But equally, I have no idea what Joe Canning has physically, even just the physical toll of playing at the top level. He's been on our screens since he was 16 years of age playing with Portumna. He knows his body and his mind better than any of us do. I think he'll make the decision that's right for him, and for Galway I'm sure as well.

"He's been one of the greatest players Galway have ever had. I think ultimately whatever decision he makes is going to be the right one, and it's going to be for him to say.

"Obviously a player of his quality, I'm sure such phone calls will be made. Whatever way he falls on that I'm quite happy to respect that decision as one of the best players that I was ever lucky enough to see play and see play for long enough at that top level.

"He owes and Galway absolutely less than nothing. Whatever way he falls on it I'm going to be quite happy to either raise a glass to his return and hope he doesn't beat Cork on his own like he nearly did that day he scored 2-12 in 2008, but equally if Joe Canning decides he just wants to have a bit of time for Joe Canning, then I'll be pretty happy to respect that as well."