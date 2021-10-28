Eoghan O'Donnell says the Dublin hurlers are not far off after a season of progress in 2021

Eoghan O'Donnell believes Dublin can build on their first Leinster final appearance in seven years

Although the Dublin hurlers' 2021 campaign ended with an eight-point defeat to Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final, there is hope in the capital that Mattie Kenny's charges are set for further progress in the coming years.

The Sky Blues reached a first Leinster final since 2014 with impressive wins over Antrim and Galway. After losing four players at the 11th hour to Covid-19 however, they were not at full strength against the Cats.

Defeat to the Rebels followed, but the Dublin full-back feels there are green shoots in the county.

"We've definitely made progress," he said.

"To reach the Leinster final last year was definitely progress for us. It was a difficult couple of years with two short seasons because of Covid and all the rest, so we're very happy to have the continuity. We're looking forward to another year next year, and hopefully making progress again.

"I firmly believe that in Dublin, we're not too far off.

"I don't think you have to look further than our Dublin U20s getting to the All-Ireland final this year. That was a great achievement for Dublin hurling.

"I had a younger brother, Enda playing on that which was great. So there is massive talent coming through the ranks

"When you look at Donal Burke scoring off the shoulder, over near the sideline in a Dublin Club Championship game, you wouldn't see scores like that anywhere in the country. There's massive talent and potential. It's just a matter of getting these people involved, and getting the best out of them."

Mattie Kenny returns for a fourth year at the helm

After three seasons in charge, Kenny's initial term as Dublin manager had expired with defeat to Cork. But despite the two-time All-Ireland winning boss with Cuala being linked with succeeding Shane O'Neill in his native Galway, he quickly committed to the Sky Blues for 2022.

"It's very clear to all the players, Mattie's commitment to Dublin," O'Donnell commented.

"We firmly believe that if there's anything he could possibly do to get us over the line, he would 100 per cent do it. So there's absolutely no question of that in Dublin.

"We're just looking forward to more continuity, having a more consistent manager, trying to work on our own style of play. With the two short years with Covid, for a team that was maybe in a small bit of a transition period, it was hard to put a style of play together. So we're looking forward to getting a proper pre-season in, a good couple of months to nail down a system."

O'Donnell and Dublin are hoping to kick on in Mattie Kenny's fourth year in charge

Injury frustrations

O'Donnell has been soldiering for Dublin long enough to know that opportunities like Leinster finals and All-Ireland quarter-finals have not been coming around every year.

It proved to be a frustrating summer for the full-back. Pulling up with a hamstring injury during the win over the Tribesmen, O'Donnell lasted just two minutes in the provincial decider. That subsequently ruled him out of the All-Ireland quarter-final.

"Unbelievably frustrating. You want to play for your county and you want to play in the biggest games. After playing for Dublin for a long time, not being able to play in these games was more frustrating than you could imagine," he reflected.

"It was very, very difficult. But that's just the nature of sport. You try and put yourself in the best position possible to represent your county and try and add value.

"Unfortunately for me, this year wasn't the year. I had a difficult year with the hamstring. I obviously had a small issue with it going into the Leinster final and unfortunately, it didn't go the way we wanted it to go. That's sport, that's the nature of it. It happens.

"I felt good going into the Leinster final. There was a small issue there, but I trained on the Tuesday and Thursday, did a fitness test with our medical team, who are top class, and felt it was the right decision. Hindsight is great. Unfortunately, it didn't work out like that.

"The big learning for us is that it's extremely difficult to replicate match scenarios. Unfortunately, the decision wasn't the correct one, but we still put in all the right steps in place to give me the best chance we could."

O'Donnell receives medical attention during the win over Galway

Danny Sutcliffe back to his best

One of the major positives for the Dubs in 2021 was the form of Danny Sutcliffe. The 2013 All-Star produced his best hurling since his return four years ago, and O'Donnell is hopeful he can continue that the St Jude's star can build on the season.

"I think Danny really came into his own for Dublin this year," he said.

"He was an All-Star nomination and deservedly so. He was a big leader for us up there, and Danny is the type of fella who won't rest on his laurels. He'll want to drive his own performance, and improve again and try to add more value to the team.

"He's a great character to have around and a very important player for us."