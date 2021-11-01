Club hurling round-up: Dublin kingpins Cuala knocked out, Thurles Sarsfields back in Tipperary final

Fergal Whitely of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Michael Conroy of Cuala

There will be novel final pairings in Dublin and Clare in 2021.

Dublin SHC

The 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champions Cuala were defeated at the semi-final stage by southside rivals Kilmacud Crokes.

In difficult conditions at Parnell Park, Kilmacud Crokes prevailed after a real battle. They opened a five-point lead in the first-half, thanks to a Ronan Hayes penalty. Despite Cuala fighting back in the second-half, Crokes were able to find the scores to resist a comeback. Seán Moran's late goal from a free proved a mere consolation, as Kilmacud ran out 1-18 to 1-13 winners.

Seán Moran's late free beats the five Kilmacud Crokes players on the line

Meanwhile, Na Fianna qualified for their first ever final after defeating Lucan Sarsfields, 1-20 to 0-12.

A goal from Colin Currie in the first-half set the Glasnevin side on their way, as they continued their impressive form in recent weeks to dig out a deserved victory.

Liam Rushe, who transferred to Na Fianna last year, in action against Eoghan Ó Conghaile of Lucan Sarsfields

Tipperary SHC

Thurles Sarsfields are back in the Premier County decider for the first time since 2017 after a 1-19 to 2-14 win over reigning champions Kiladangan.

Kiladangan led 2-8 to 0-10 at the half-way mark thanks to goals from Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour, but Conor Stakelum found the net shortly after the restart to help turn the tide.

Thurles Sarsfields, and indeed county manager Colm Bonnar, were handed a significant boost in the second-half when Billy McCarthy made his return from a long-term injury lay-off.

In the second semi-final on Sunday, Loughmore-Castleiney staged a comeback to defeat 2020 All-Ireland finalists Borris-Ileigh, 1-18 to 1-15.

John McGrath hit 1-12 for the victors, as they marched on to the decider and kept their hurling-football double hopes alive.

Padraic Maher was in top form for Thurles Sarsfields

Clare SHC

Despite star man Tony Kelly missing through injury, Ballyea returned to the final in the Banner County, beating Newmarket-on-Fergus 1-14 to 1-13.

Niall Deasy scored 0-8 in the 2013 Hurler of the Year's absence, while Aaron Griffin struck for 1-1.

The 2017 All-Ireland finalists will face Inagh-Kilnamona in the decider, after their 1-17 to 0-17 win over Éire Óg. Former Clare net-minder Patrick Kelly stopped an injury-time penalty to help his club into their first ever final.

Down SHC

Ballycran avenged their 2020 final defeat to Portaferry by claiming the county title after extra-time on Sunday.

The contest was level after normal time, but Ballycran were able to dig out a 2-25 to 3-20 victory. They await the winners of Dunloy vs Slaughtneil in the Ulster final.

Elsewhere, St Eunan's, Easkey and Cluainín Iomáint claimed county titles in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim respectively.

In Kildare, Naas and Celbridge will contest the 2021 decider. Reigning champions Naas were too strong for Ardclough, winning 5-23 to 0-7, while Celbridge downed Leixlip, 3-14 to 1-11.