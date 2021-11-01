Waterford hurling great Kevin Moran announces retirement from intercounty action

Kevin Moran will not return for a 17th season

Waterford great Kevin Moran has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling.

The 34-year-old has been a central part of the Déise panel since making his debut in 2006, lining out in three All-Ireland finals for the county.

Announcing the news on Monday evening, Moran confirmed he will not be returning to Liam Cahill's panel for 2022.

Moran was a senior figure for Waterford in recent years

"After 16 years I have decided the time is right for me to step away from intercounty hurling and to concentrate on putting more time into my club, De La Salle," he said.

"I would like to thank everyone that has been involved with all the Waterford senior hurling teams during my time on county panels. In particular I would like to thank the Waterford fans, my club De La Salle, family, friends and my wife Aoife for being so supportive through all the good and bad days.

"I would really like to wish all the very best to Liam Cahill and all the Waterford backroom and panel for next year. Up the Déise."

During a career during which he established himself as one of the most versatile players at the top level, he won two Munster titles and two All-Star awards.