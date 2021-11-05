John Kiely is the best example of an intercounty manager who sees value in third level GAA, says Jamie Wall

John Kiely is among the top hurling managers who release their players to represent their colleges, says Jamie Wall

The GAA calendar will take on a new shape in 2022. With the All-Ireland finals set for July, the remainder of the year will be handed over to club competitions.

This in turn may squeeze third level GAA, with the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups held in the opening weeks of the year.

"There's a squeeze but I've been a very vocal supporter of the split season as well. I'm very much in favour of the All-Ireland finals being played earlier," said Mary Immaculate's Fitzgibbon Cup manager, Jamie Wall.

But the narrow time-frame may make it more difficult for universities to have access to their players.

"I would like managers at intercounty to see the value that I do in colleges GAA. A lot of them do, I know that," Wall continued.

"John Kiely is probably the best example. Right now he's the top manager in the game, the top team.

"I know John has always valued the Fitzgibbon Cup. He has spoken about the virtues of getting his guys to experience colleges GAA, and not just in terms of the standard but as experience. He played it in UCC it and he sees the merit of it.

Several of Limerick's top stars have been active in the Fitzgibbon Cup in recent years

"The new Tipp manager Colm Bonnar has played colleges GAA and has managed, won a Fitzgibbon Cup with WIT. So I'm hopeful he's going to be another person who sees the merit in it.

"It helps their players become better players for them and better people.

"So while we may be a small bit squeezed time-wise, there might be a bit more cognisance of the merit of these things."

Wall has enjoyed success with Mary Immaculate College in recent years

Wall says there is a real value in the players staying involved with their college teams.

"I think colleges sport and sport in general is hugely important, not even just Fitzgibbon Cup but the lower levels and what the benefit from those competitions in terms of bringing people along with their degrees," he said.

"Whether we win or lose the Fitzgibbon Cup is going to be inconsequential for me, we've got to rebuild structures. There's a lot of guys who may not experience that feeling of playing colleges sport and the benefits that has, physical, mental but also social benefits and social structures.

"A big part of it is playing in college with your friends and in front of your friends. I've got pictures from the day we played UL a few years ago and it's absolutely mobbed. Anyone that tells me people don't care about colleges sport I just show them that picture."

Aaron Gillane of Mary Immaculate College celebrates with his manager Wall after the 2019 semi-final win over NUIG

And despite limited access to the top players, he says they can still benefit and get involved despite not togging out for every training session.

"By and large, they don't [train with the college]. There's very much a common-sense attitude with college players taken at our level," he outlined.

"We would get our lads to come down to training, get their boots or helmet on and maybe do a bit of the warm-up with the lads. It was very much more about being part of the collective rather than any actual training.

"Take Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch, who were with us. They're getting the best of training with Limerick. I don't need to flog them in Mary I, to say if they're not training with me they're not training. I just need them to be part of the group.

"Invariably then you get better performances out of them. I'm quite happy with that access. Maybe one or two challenge games before we play. Given the choice, I'd nearly rather have them for a day out, to have a bit of fun and enjoy themselves with their team-mates and become a team.

"By and large, the college teams are not as drilled to the Nth degree on this or that aspect of your play. There isn't time to put in place any massive defensive structure or wing-forwards doing this that or the other. But that's fine too. It's a different kind of competition and game, and lends itself to a different spectacle.

"So it ends up being a little bit purer and you can enjoy it in a different way."