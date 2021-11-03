Henry Shefflin's Galway backroom team announced: Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally appointed

Joyce and Lally will add experience to Shefflin's ranks

Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally are to join Henry Shefflin's Galway senior hurling management team, it has been announced.

The Kilkenny legend's appointment as Tribesmen boss was a significant surprise, as the Ballyhale native makes his first move into intercounty management.

It had already been confirmed that Shefflin will be joined by Richie O'Neill, with whom he won All-Ireland club titles in 2019 and 2020.

It had been widely anticipated that Shefflin would add selectors that hail from Galway, and the acquisitions of Joyce and Lally were announced on Wednesday.

Joyce, who captained the Westerners during his playing career, worked under Micheál Donoghue when Galway won the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017.

Cappataggle club man Joyce captained the county in 2011

Lally, meanwhile, managed St Thomas' to three consecutive county titles and coached the minor team which won the All-Ireland title in 2020.

Lally led St Thomas' to three consecutive county titles

Meanwhile Brian Hanley, who was in the running for the senior role, will manage the county's U20 team on a three-year term.