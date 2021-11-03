Henry Shefflin's Galway backroom team announced: Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally appointed
Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally have been added to Henry Shefflin's Galway senior hurling management staff; Brian Hanley will take charge of the Tribesmen's U20 team for a three-year term
Last Updated: 03/11/21 4:43pm
Damien Joyce and Kevin Lally are to join Henry Shefflin's Galway senior hurling management team, it has been announced.
The Kilkenny legend's appointment as Tribesmen boss was a significant surprise, as the Ballyhale native makes his first move into intercounty management.
It had already been confirmed that Shefflin will be joined by Richie O'Neill, with whom he won All-Ireland club titles in 2019 and 2020.
It had been widely anticipated that Shefflin would add selectors that hail from Galway, and the acquisitions of Joyce and Lally were announced on Wednesday.
Joyce, who captained the Westerners during his playing career, worked under Micheál Donoghue when Galway won the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017.
Lally, meanwhile, managed St Thomas' to three consecutive county titles and coached the minor team which won the All-Ireland title in 2020.
Meanwhile Brian Hanley, who was in the running for the senior role, will manage the county's U20 team on a three-year term.