Kilkenny defender Joey Holden announces retirement from intercounty hurling
Kilkenny's Joey Holden has retired from intercounty hurling
Last Updated: 12/11/21 9:52am
Kilkenny's 2015 All-Ireland winning captain Joey Holden has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling.
Fresh from helping Ballyhale Shamrocks to a fourth consecutive county title in their four-point win over O'Loughlin Gaels last Sunday, the defender took to Twitter to announce that he will not be returning to Brian Cody's panel in 2022.
"A great week celebrating with my club. But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny," he wrote.
"Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam MacCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter."
A great week celebrating with my club ☘️☘️ But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny. Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam McCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter pic.twitter.com/DI4O2YCwtw— Joey Holden (@joeyholden02) November 11, 2021
The 31-year-old collected two Celtic crosses during his Kilkenny career, and also won an All-Star award at full-back in 2015.
His announcement comes days after his club-mate Colin Fennelly also confirmed that he will not be returning to the Cats' panel.
Ballyhale Shamrocks are now preparing for the Leinster Club Championship campaign, where they will face Mount Leinster Rangers in the quarter-final.