Kilkenny defender Joey Holden announces retirement from intercounty hurling

Joey Holden's time in the black and amber jersey has come to an end

Kilkenny's 2015 All-Ireland winning captain Joey Holden has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling.

Fresh from helping Ballyhale Shamrocks to a fourth consecutive county title in their four-point win over O'Loughlin Gaels last Sunday, the defender took to Twitter to announce that he will not be returning to Brian Cody's panel in 2022.

Holden will be hoping to help Ballyhale to a third consecutive All-Ireland club title in the coming months

"A great week celebrating with my club. But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny," he wrote.

"Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam MacCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter."

A great week celebrating with my club ☘️☘️ But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny. Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam McCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter pic.twitter.com/DI4O2YCwtw — Joey Holden (@joeyholden02) November 11, 2021

Holden lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the 2015 All-Ireland final win over Galway

The 31-year-old collected two Celtic crosses during his Kilkenny career, and also won an All-Star award at full-back in 2015.

His announcement comes days after his club-mate Colin Fennelly also confirmed that he will not be returning to the Cats' panel.

Ballyhale Shamrocks are now preparing for the Leinster Club Championship campaign, where they will face Mount Leinster Rangers in the quarter-final.