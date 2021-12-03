Galway All-Ireland winner Aidan Harte announces retirement from intercounty hurling

Harte says intercounty hurling has 'taken its toll on the body'

Aidan Harte, a 2017 All-Ireland winner with Galway, has retired from intercounty hurling.

The Gort club man played for the Tribesmen for 13 years, famously helping them end a 29-year wait for a Liam MacCarthy Cup success four years ago.

However, he will not continue with the county side, as they start a new journey under manager Henry Shefflin.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Galway at senior level for 13 seasons. This is something I never took for granted. Unfortunately, it has also taken its toll on the body and therefore the time has come for me to turn the page," Harte said in a statement.

Media Announcement: Aidan Harte retires from Intercounty hurling with Galway. pic.twitter.com/wawipiMJC0 — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) December 3, 2021

"Being in a position to share the field with and against some of the greatest players to ever play the game along with getting the chance to showcase our sport worldwide has provided with me memories I will forever cherish and making many great friends during those times.

"The Galway supporters have always been phenomenal, making huge sacrifices to support us on our journey. Now I look forward to being one again, willing on the current management team and players to every success in 2022 and beyond."

Harte celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017

The 33-year-old played a range of positions for Galway over the years, starting as a forward before moving into the backs.

He played at wing-back in both the 2015 and 2017 All-Ireland finals, helping his team past Waterford in the latter.