2021 All-Star Hurling Team: Limerick lead way with record 12 awards while All-Ireland finalists Cork are empty-handed

Former Hurlers of the Year Cian Lynch and Gearoid Hegarty are among the 12-strong Limerick contingent

All-Ireland champions Limerick have claimed an unprecedented 12 All-Star awards.

John Kiely's charges dominated the championship, beating Cork in the All-Ireland final on a scoreline of 3-22 to 1-22. And their supremacy has been reflected in their 12 awards.

It is a tally which smashes the previous record of nine, which both the Treaty and Kilkenny have achieved in the past in hurling, while the Dublin (1977 and 2020) and Kerry (1981) footballers have also scooped nine.

Kilkenny's Eoin Murphy wins his third award in goals.

Seán Finn and Barry Nash flank Waterford's Conor Prunty in the full-back line.

Limerick have a clean sweep in the middle third of the field. Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes are the winners in the half-back line, William O'Donoghue and Darragh O'Donovan make up the midfield pairing, while Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey are named in the half-forward line.

Clare's Tony Kelly joins Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey in the full-forward line.

Kelly has won a third award of his career

Meanwhile, the 2021 selection is also notable in that it is the first time in the awards' 50-year history that the beaten All-Ireland finalists have not been represented on the team.

Despite having nine nominations, runners-up Cork do not have a single player on the side.

There is no Cork player included

The winners of Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year awards, along with the football gongs, will be announced on Friday evening.

PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Seán Finn (Limerick)

3. Conor Prunty (Waterford)

4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

6. Declan Hannon (Limerick)

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

8. William O'Donoghue (Limerick)

9. Darragh O'Donovan (Limerick)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick)

11. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

13. Tony Kelly (Clare)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Limerick)

15. Peter Casey (Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees

Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Shane Barrett (Cork), Aidan McCarthy (Clare)