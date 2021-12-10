Joe Canning announced as Galway minor hurling coach, return to senior panel unlikely

Canning will be part of Fergal Healy's management team

Joe Canning will be involved in intercounty hurling with Galway in 2022, after it was announced that the 2017 Hurler of the Year will be part of the county's minor team management ticket.

Canning, 33, announced his retirement from intercounty hurling following the Tribesmen's exit from the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

The Portumna club man enjoyed a remarkable career, during which he became the championship's all-time top scorer, and he helped Galway end a 29-year wait for a Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 2017.

Although there was speculation that he could row back on his retirement decision after the unveiling of Henry Shefflin as the new Galway senior boss, this appears to end such talk.

When Canning announced his retirement in July, he cited injury struggles as a significant factor.

"Basically just injuries over the last number of years to be honest. Just my body, physically, I don't think I'm able to give as much as I probably should have," he said.

"Just niggly little injuries this year alone, and obviously the serious injuries I've had over the last number of years.

"I don't want to go out on somebody else's terms. I want to go out on my own terms. I had it in my head all year that this would probably be my last year."

Canning will join Fergal Healy's coaching team at the helm of the under 17s, along with Mark Kerins, Eamon Cleary and Padraig Duddy.

Meanwhile, U20 manager Brian Hanley will be joined by Fergal Lynch, Ciaran Callanan and Keith Daniels.