GAA club round-up: Ballyhale Shamrocks survive scare against St Rynagh's, Ballygunner edge Loughmore-Castleiney

Eoin Cody celebrates Ballyhale's late goal

Seven teams remain in the race for the 2021-22 All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship.

Weekend club GAA results Leinster SHC semi-finals Clough-Ballacolla 1-16 Kilmacud Crokes 1-13 Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-24 St Ryangh's 2-18 (AET) Munster SHC semi-finals Kilmallock 0-19 Midleton 1-9 Ballygunner 2-11 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-12 Ulster SHC semi-final Slaughtneil 1-18 Dunloy 0-14 Connacht SFC semi-final Pádraig Pearses 1-8 Mountbellew–Moylough 1-7

Leinster SHC

2019 and 2020 All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks survived a major scare against St Ryangh's in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

The Kilkenny kingpins were reduced to 14 men, and trailed by three points late in the contest. However, they scored a late goal through Eoin Cody to level it. They returned to their full complement in extra-time, and ran out 3-24 to 2-18 winners over Ken Hogan's charges.

Meanwhile, Clough-Ballacolla reached their first ever Leinster final with a 1-16 to 1-13 win over Kilmacud Crokes. The Dublin champions were heavily fancied, but Stephen 'Picky' Maher led the charge for the Laois outfit scoring 1-8 to inspire Declan Laffan's charges to a deserved victory.

Meanwhile, in the Leinster Intermediate Championship, Glenmore became the first Kilkenny champions to taste defeat in the province since 2011. Eoin Murphy and Co fell to Kildare senior champs Naas, who won out 1-16 to 1-10.

Clough-Ballacolla players celebrate after the win

Munster SHC

Ballygunner ended Loughmore-Castleiney's fairy-tale season with a 2-11 to 0-12 victory at Fraher Field.

Goals from Kevin and Mikey Mahony either side of half-time laid the foundations for the victory, while the Tipperary outfit ended with 13 players, after brothers Noel and John McGrath received controversial red cards.

Noel McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney in action against Conor Sheahan and Barry Coughlan of Ballygunner

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Kilmallock ran out comprehensive 0-19 to 1-9 winners against Midleton in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Micheal Houlihan struck 0-11, as the Limerick champions outclassed their Cork counterparts. A second-half goal from Tommy O'Connell failed to act as any consolation for the Magpies.

Ulster SHC

Slaughtneil overcame Dunloy in the Ulster semi-final at the Athletic Grounds. The Derry outfit backed up their 2019 provincial decider victory over the same opposition, with a second-half Brendan Rodgers goal paving the way for a 1-18 to 0-14 victory.

They will meet Down outfit Ballycran in the Ulster final.

Connacht SFC

Pádraig Pearses have set up a Connacht final showdown against Knockmore of Mayo, after a 1-8 to 1-7 win over Mountbellew-Moylough.

There were ugly scenes at full-time, as players from the Galway club swarmed the referee following a contentious decision late in the contest.