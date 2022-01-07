Liam Cahill show of faith must now be repaid by the Waterford hurlers, says Pauric Mahony

Cahill rejected the chance to take charge of Tipperary in August, saying: "this decision has been the most difficult one I have had to make in recent years"

Liam Cahill's decision to turn down his native Tipperary and remain in charge of Waterford was a bold statement.

The Ballingarry man's show of commitment in the Déise County's hurlers was a significant one, as they plan to take the next step in 2022.

And Pauric Mahony says it is now over to the players to repay the faith shown by their manager.

"Liam showed huge trust with the current Waterford team that's there," Mahony said.

"It's over to the players now to respond to that in the right manner and show Liam that he's made the right decision because I'm sure it was a very difficult call to make. Maybe he feels like he has unfinished business with this Waterford team and it's exciting to be involved in the set-up for 2022.

"Obviously at the moment Liam has left us off and the sole focus is on Ballygunner at the moment. But as soon as that's completed we'll be back in with the county set-up."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Waterford fell to Limerick in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final Waterford fell to Limerick in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final

And despite not yet playing a championship match under Cahill due to injury, Mahony is confident they are moving in the right direction as he eyes an intercounty return in 2022.

"While there was no silverware on the table at the end of the last couple of campaigns, there was progression," he said.

"Plenty of positives and plenty of room for improvement too, which is vitally important.

"If there was no room for improvement and there's no silverware, you're after hitting your max and nothing to show for it. It's exciting and there's a good buzz around the team at the moment. It's a relatively young team but lads have two or three years of playing in big games under their belts so I'd like to think we can take another step forward in 2022."

Mahony stayed with the Waterford panel in 2020, but took a step back in 2021 to focus on his rehab

Mahony has endured an unusual two-year period. Although enjoying full club seasons with Ballygunner, his intercounty career has suffered due to injuries, failing to make a championship appearance for Waterford in 2020 or 2021.

"I've missed two intercounty seasons with one injury and didn't miss any club game at all," he said.

"It benefited me from a club perspective but I lost out on the intercounty side. It has been difficult. Because initially when the injury happened I missed the run to the All-Ireland final against Limerick. Obviously that was very raw at the time because the injury happened just before the Championship season started and I was very much caught up in the emotion of it.

"The following year then you feel yourself you're away from the set-up and you're more like a fan watching the game and you become a supporter, as such, and your mindset changes. I would say that last year was a little bit easier because you had more time to prepare for going to games and watching games.

"I have to say I did enjoy the side of being a spectator as well because when I do finish up with Waterford I'll be a supporter as well."

Mahony and Ballygunner are hoping to progress in the AIB Club Championships when they take on Kilmallock in Sunday's Munster final

And he is thrilled to be back on the playing field.

"Obviously it's been building up nicely since June on," he detailed. "Getting back into competitive games with Ballygunner from quarter-final stage onwards and then obviously into the Munster competition, I'm loving every moment of it.

"The knee itself is feeling very strong since June or July. The timeline was pretty much where you'd expect anyone to be coming back from an ACL injury. Then when you're out for so long you obviously pick up a few niggles, but thankfully at the moment I'm pretty much 100 per cent."