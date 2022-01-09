Intercounty GAA round-up: Henry Shefflin makes winning start with Galway hurlers

Shefflin at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe

The Henry Shefflin era is under way in Galway.

Hurling

Galway have overcome Offaly, 2-19 to 0-19 to make a winning start under Shefflin. The Cats legend was up against former Kilkenny and Ballyhale teammate Michael Fennelly.

The sides were level after 51 minutes, before Galway pulled away from the Faithful County to win by six points.

Brian Concannon of Galway in action against Joey Keenaghan of Offaly

Goals from Cian O'Sullivan and Colin Currie either side of half-time steered Dublin past Antrim at Parnell Park.

Meanwhile, Darragh Egan started life with Wexford with an 11-point win over Laois.

On Saturday, Kerry stunned Tipperary in the opening round of the Munster Hurling Cup. New Premier boss Colm Bonnar fielded an experimental team, but they were shocked by Stephen Molumphy's charges in Tralee.

Tipp's woes were compounded with the loss of Willie Connors to a serious ankle injury.

Gaelic football

There were wins for Dublin, Kildare, Longford and Wexford in the O'Byrne Cup.

The Leinster champions overcame a stiff Offaly challenge in Tullamore, as a Tom Lahiff goal and a late Warren Egan strike helped Dessie Farrell's charges to a 2-12 to 0-14 win over the Faithful County.

New Offaly selector Tomás Ó Sé watched his side ask questions of the Sky Blues

The Lilywhites made the perfect start to Glenn Ryan's tenure with a comprehensive victory over Westmeath in Newbridge.

New Kildare manager Glenn Ryan alongside selector Johnny Doyle

The Model County fired six goals past Laois in an impressive display, while Longford edged Louth.

In Munster, Brian Hurley scored 1-6 as Cork overcame Clare in the McGrath Cup. Daniel O'Connell also found the net for Keith Ricken's side, who are now hot favourites to top Group A (which also contains Waterford) and progress to the final.

Meanwhile, Tipperary edged Limerick in Group B.

Brian Hurley impressed for the Lee-siders

The McKenna Cup continued on Friday night, as Donegal edged Down, in what was James McCartan's first match in charge since retaking the reins. Elsewhere, Derry vs Monaghan finished level, 0-12 apiece.

The FBD League continued in the Connacht GAA Air Dome, with Galway defeating Mayo, and Roscommon out-gunning Sligo.