Paudie Foley makes Wexford return after year away from intercounty, Joe Canning to remain in retirement

Foley took a season out of intercounty hurling last year

Paudie Foley has returned to the Wexford senior hurling panel for 2022.

The Crossabeg-Ballymurn club man, who has twice been nominated for an All-Star award, sat out the 2021 season which turned out to be Davy Fitzgerald's final year in charge.

But he has returned under new manager Darragh Egan, and featured in Sunday's Walsh Cup opener, in which the Model County defeated Laois.

Foley has offered a significant scoring threat from both play and placed balls in recent years, and his decision to come back into the panel is a major boost for Tipperary native Egan.

Foley of Wexford in action against Laois during the Walsh Cup match in Rathdowney on Sunday

Meanwhile, new Galway boss Henry Shefflin has confirmed that he spoke to Joe Canning, but the Portumna will remain in retirement.

The championship's all-time top-scorer ended his intercounty career following last summer's defeat to Waterford, but there was speculation that he could return to the fold following the appointment of Kilkenny great Shefflin as manager.

Following Sunday's win over Offaly, Shefflin revealed that he had spoken with Canning.

"Did I chat to Joe? Yes, I did chat to Joe, but Joe was very comfortable with his position," Shefflin outlined, via The Irish Sun.

"It was very positive for Galway hurling to see him going in with Fergal Healy in the management team with the minors. It's a great sign.

Joe was very comfortable with his position. Shefflin says Canning will remain in retirement

"I have seen him in Loughgeorge on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 10am, he is very much hands on and wants to do it for the betterment of Galway hurling. Would I have loved to work with him? Of course I would have, he was a once-in-a-lifetime, generational hurler. He will be a massive loss. It is over to the other players.

"They will know that they have to fill that void. It is a massive void to fill."

Canning is working as a selector with the Galway minor team for 2022.