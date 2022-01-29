Dublin 2-29 Wexford 0-19: Sky Blues seal first title of Mattie Kenny era with Walsh Cup triumph

Danny Sutcliffe of Dublin in action against Paudie Foley of Wexford

Granted, it is only January, but Mattie Kenny and the Dublin hurlers can be thrilled with how they are warming up for the 2022 season as they hammered Wexford in the Walsh Cup final to claim their first piece of silverware since 2016.

The men from the capital backed up their 19-point thrashing of Henry Shefflin's Galway, along with wins over Offaly and Antrim in recent weeks, as they completed their National League preparations in style. The full-time score read they defeated Wexford, 2-29 to 0-19.

It was an efficient display from the Dubs at HQ, with evidence of a growing panel suggesting that they are primed to kick on following an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance in 2021.

Dublin collected their first piece of silverware of the Mattie Kenny era

Under new manager Darragh Egan, the Model County set up offensively, backing their defenders in individual duals against the Dublin forwards.

However, 10 wides plagued Wexford's first half, as they lost pace with the Sky Blues. Diarmuid O'Keeffe, Conor McDonald and Paudie Foley all had multiple unsuccessful attempts to raise white flags, while the Dubs were clinical shooting into the Canal End.

Donal Burke was accurate from frees, while goals from Fergal Whitely and Ronan Hayes - seconds after his introduction - helped the Dubs into a handsome 2-14 to 0-9 lead at the halfway mark.

Paddy Smyth of Dublin in action against Oisín Foley of Wexford

They kicked on after the break, keeping the Yellowbellies at a safe distance through placed balls from Burke. Eamon Dillon and Davy Keogh added an impact upon their introduction, as the Dubs eased home.

Both managers, emptied their benches, with 20 substitutions made overall, showing that both have eyes on bigger tests ahead.

But it is Dublin who take home the Walsh Cup for 2022, as they look ahead to the National League with a spring in their step."

Scorers

Dublin: Donal Burke (0-10, 0-9f), Fergal Whitely (1-2), Ronan Hayes (1-0), Conor Burke (0-3), Seanie Currie (0-2, 0-2f), Eamon Dillon (0-2), Danny Sutcliffe (0-1), Riain McBride, (0-1), Chris Crummey (0-1), Cian O'Callaghan (0-1), Colin Currie (0-1), Daire Gray (0-1), James Madden (0-1), Paul Crummey (0-1), Aidan Mellett (0-1), Davy Keogh (0-1).

Wexford: Seamus Casey (0-3, 0-3f), Mikie Dwyer (0-3), Billy Dunne (0-3, 0-3f), Oisin Pepper (0-2), Liam Óg McGovern (0-2), Paudie Foley (0-1, 0-1f), Damien Reck (0-1), Conor McDonald (0-1), Diarmuid O'Keeffe (0-1), Oisin Foley (0-1), Jack O'Connor (0-1).

Teams

Dublin

1. Sean Brennan

3. Eoghan O'Donnell

17. Andrew Dunphy

4. Cian O'Callaghan

6. Paddy Smyth

5. Daire Gray

7. James Madden

8. Conor Burke

9. Chris Crummey

10. Danny Sutcliffe

11. Riain McBride

12. Donal Burke

13. Fergal Whitely

14. Colin Currie

15. Aidan Mellett

Subs: Ronan Hayes for Colin Currie (34), Eamon Dillon for Aidan Mellett (46), John Bellew for Daire Gray (52), Davy Keogh for Fergal Whitely (60), John Hetherton for Danny Sutcliffe (60), Seán Moran for Chris Crummey (61), Paul Crummey for Riain McBride (63), Luke Walsh for Cian O'Callaghan (63), Sean Currie for Donal Burke (64), Kevin Burke for James Madden (64).

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning

3. Liam Ryan

2. Conor Devitt

4. Matthew O'Hanlon

5. Conal Flood

7. Damien Reck

6. Paudie Foley

11. Jack O'Connor

9. Diarmuid O'Keeffe

10. Oisin Foley

8. Kevin Foley

12. Liam Óg McGovern

13. Paul Morris

15. Seamus Casey

14. Conor McDonald

Subs: Mikie Dwyer for Kevin Foley (10), Cathal Dunbarr for Jack O'Connor (37), Charlie McGuckin for Oisin Foley (39), Oisin Pepper for Paul Morris (43), Simon Donohue for Connal Flood (47), Billy Dunne for Seamus Casey (53), Kyle Scallan for Conor Devitt (59), Aodhan Doyle for Diarmuid O'Keeffe (59), Richie Lawlor for Conor McDonald (61), David Dunne for Liam Óg McGovern (62).