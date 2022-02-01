Tipperary legend Padraic Maher forced to retire from hurling on medical grounds

Padraic Maher celebrates after the 2019 All-Ireland final

Tipperary hurling star Padraic Maher has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling on medical grounds.

Maher revealed that he made the decision following advice surrounding a neck injury.

The Thurles Sarsfields defender was an integral member of the Premier team for over a decade, helping the county to All-Ireland titles in 2010, 2016 and 2019.

During that time, he won a remarkable six All-Star awards - holding the record with Eoin Kelly and Nicky English for any Tipperary player.

The news was announced on Tuesday morning.

Tipperary GAA Press Release - Padraic Maher Retirement - https://t.co/MYg2i4VZVM pic.twitter.com/D2el0suYMf — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) February 1, 2022

"It is not the end I would have wished for, but the time has come for me to announce my retirement from hurling," Maher said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, I recently received medical advice regarding a neck injury, and I have been advised to step away from contact sport. It is heartbreaking to have to make this decision, but it's the most important one for me and my health moving forward.

"Representing Tipperary has been my lifelong dream and I am truly honoured and privileged to have played for Tipperary for 13 seasons. I have made some truly great friends and met some great people. I have made memories that will stick with me for the rest of my days. While I truly wished this could have lasted a bit longer, I am glad that I can look back and know that I gave everything I had for the blue and gold jersey.

"What can I say about my beloved club Thurles Sarsfields. What you have all done for my career is unbelievable. The support I received, the great years on the field and the memories we have, I will cherish for the rest of my days. While I might not get to put on that famous blue jersey anymore, I will never be too far away from 'The Outside Field'."

Maher will go down as one of the best hurlers to have represented the Premier County

"The news that Padraic Maher is retiring on health issues will be greeted with great disappointment by all followers of the Blue and Gold," added Tipperary GAA chairman Joe Kennedy. "Padraic has been one of Tipperary's most consistent performers over many years and has been a true leader of Tipperary senior hurlers with many inspiring performances.

"He was always a man for the big day and often gave his best performance for both club and county in championship finals. On the field he displayed tremendous courage and tenacity and was never found wanting in the heat of battle. He will be remembered as one of the greatest Tipperary hurlers and on behalf of all Tipperary followers I wish him well in his retirement. Thank you Padraic."