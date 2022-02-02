Tipperary's Brian Hogan says playing with Padraic Maher gave him unbelievable confidence as a goalkeeper

Padraic Maher and Brian Hogan celebrate after a win during the 2019 championship

Padraic Maher's sudden retirement announcement has left a void in the Tipperary dressing room.

The six-time All-Star's absence will be sorely felt by the Premier County this year, and perhaps most of all by his colleagues in the Tipperary rearguard.

Thus far in his inter-county career, goalkeeper Brian Hogan has enjoyed the comfort blanket of one of the game's greatest-ever defenders playing in front of him. But now the Blue and Gold shot-stopper will no longer enjoy such a luxury.

"It was a shock to us all. We only found out yesterday morning, he gave a text into the group," said Hogan at Wednesday's launch of the Allianz Hurling League.

"It was a huge shock to hear, because we were expecting him to come back. Obviously he wanted to come back too. But he got bad news, and it's very unfortunate to lose Padraic Maher, because for 13 years since 2009, he played every game in the championship for Tipperary, gave everything for the blue and gold jersey. Absolute leader, absolute hero of hurling in Tipperary.

"It was unbelievable to be able to play with Paudie Maher. In goals, as a goalkeeper, the amount of confidence he brings me when he's in the full-back line or in the half-back line, the presence that he has, the leadership that he brings was unbelievable.

"The hurler he was, fielding ball, putting the body on the line. Sometimes a forward comes in, taking a shot on you, you're expecting a shot coming and the next thing Paudie Maher gets his body in the way. A true leader, a true gentleman and he gave everything for Tipperary."

But Hogan says Maher's retirement gives others an opportunity to prove their worth.

"Obviously he's a tremendous loss to the dressing room," said the Lorrha man.

"We'd love to have Paudie with us this year and it's unfortunate that it hasn't happened. But it's an opportunity for someone else, and there's plenty of lads chomping at the bit, young lads coming through there that have won All-Irelands under-age and are really wanting to get on that Tipperary team.

"There are a few positions coming up now and, you know, training the last couple of weeks has been ferocious and lads really trying to improve their skills and to improve the way they hurl and get on that team and that's what we want. That will make us better for league and championship matches."

'He put his body on the line every time'

Hogan's father Ken helped to bring Maher up through the ranks. As manager of the Tipperary U21 team, he appointed the Thurles Sarsfields colossus as captain for their 2010 All-Ireland triumph.

"[One of the Tipperary greats] from the word go," said the 1989 and 1991 All-Ireland winner.

"Savage man under a high ball. A will to win every ball. We saw him first of all in 2006, and he came up against the great Joe Canning in the All-Ireland minor final. That was a huge game for him, because Joe Canning was heading for his third All-Ireland in a row. That was a huge win for Tipperary.

Maher never shied away from a challenge

"Then to obviously come onto the Tipperary senior set-up in 2009 as a 20-year-old, playing as a full-back again...The great Henry Shefflin was full-forward in 2009, how he (Maher) acquitted himself so well, won his first All-Star award. And then of course 2010 was the dream year for Paudie, coming onto a Tipperary team that won U21 and senior honours.

"Particularly an outstanding captain for myself as manager. Great leader. We had the famous five; three Mahers - Patrick, Brendan and Paudie - Michael Cahill and Noel McGrath. All U21s that played in that senior All-Ireland and contributed hugely.

"But Paudie, what a leader, what a driver of men. And most of all, he led by example. He put his body on the line and every time and contributed hugely."

Tipperary will start their Allianz League campaign away to Laois on Saturday evening, as Colm Bonnar's charges adjust to life without the totemic defender.