National Hurling League: Tipperary edge Kilkenny, Wexford defeat Clare, Waterford and Cork win

Tipperary prevailed in a nail-biter in Thurles.

Tipperary 1-19 Kilkenny 1-18

Colm Bonnar's Tipperary side edged Kilkenny in an entertaining contest which ebbed and flowed at Semple Stadium,

Tipp used the wind in the first half to their advantage, with Jake Morris and Barry Heffernan picking off points, as they moved into a 0-10 to 0-4 lead.

However, the Kilkenny fightback came, with Padraig Walsh leading the charge.

But the game was turned on its head seconds before half-time. Eoin Murphy's short puck-out went straight to Denis Maher. The Thurles Sarsfields man played it off to Jake Morris, who stormed in on goal and finished with a one-handed effort, giving Tipp a 1-11 to 0-8 lead at the break.

The Cats dug deep in the second half, and had wiped out the deficit, and John Donnelly levelled it in the 49th minute. That spurred Tipp on, however, and the home side scored the next five points.

Kilkenny hit back with a Tadhg O'Dwyer goal, and two points from substitute Walter Walsh helped Brian Cody's charges to level it, 1-18 apiece.

However, it was Tipp who found the crucial score, with a late Jason Forde free earning the two points for his side.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan (0-1, 0-1f); Cathal Barrett, James Quigley, Craig Morgan; Dillon Quirke, Seamus Kennedy, Barry Heffernan (0-2); Alan Flynn, Michael Breen (0-1); Dan McCormack, Jason Forde (0-10, 0-6f), Ger Browne (0-1); Mark Kehoe, Denis Maher (0-1), Jake Morris (1-2).

Subs: Paddy Caddell for Michael Breen (45), Ronan Maher (0-1) for Ger Browne (51), Seamus Callanan for Denis Maher (56), Paul Flynn for Mark Kehoe (67), Conor Stakelum for Dan McCormack (70).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Evan Cody; Mikey Carey (0-1), Niall Brassil (0-1), David Blanchfield (0-1); Cian Kenny (0-1), Paddy Deegan; Richie Leahy, Padraig Walsh (0-4), Tom Phelan (0-1); Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan (0-1), John Donnelly (0-5, 0-4f).

Subs: Tommy Walsh for Evan Cody (4), Cillian Buckley for David Blanchfield (temp 26-31), Walter Walsh (0-2) for Tom Phelan (46), Tadhg O'Dwyer (1-0) for Richie Leahy (57), John Walsh for John Donnelly (59).

Clare 1-20 Wexford 2-20

Wexford have made it two wins from two in Division 1A, with an impressive away victory over Clare in Cusack Park, Ennis.

Just like in their defeat to Cork last week, the Banner started brightly, with Mark Rodgers taking care of business from placed balls.

However, Wexford grew into the contest. Rory O'Connor was virtually unmarkable, hitting 1-4 from play in the first half. His goal came in the 21st minute, as he shrugged off Paul Flanagan, and despite his first effort being saved by Eibhear Quilligan, the St Martin's club man scored on the rebound.

That came in a 16-minute barren spell for Clare, as the visitors took control of the contest. However, they hit back through a Shane Meehan goal, and they could have had a second were it not for a stunning Mark Fanning save.

Nonetheless, Darragh Egan's side took a deserved 1-9 to 1-7 lead into half-time.

Clare did dig deep after the restart, with John Conlon starring with a pair of eye-catching points. However, Wexford continued to pour forward.

In the 64th minute, Liam Óg McGovern played Diarmuid O'Keeffe through on goal, and the St Anne's star buried it in the bottom corner. They pushed six points clear, and despite a string of late Mark Rodgers frees, the Model County held out for the victory.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan, Jack Browne, David Fitzgerald; Jason McCarthy, Paddy Donnellan (0-3); Cathal Malone, John Conlon (0-2), Ryan Taylor; Shane Meehan (1-0), Domhnall McMahon, Mark Rodgers (0-12, 0-11f).

Subs: Patrick Crotty (0-2) for Domhanll McMahon (ht), Robin Mounsey (0-1) for Ryan Taylor (68), Shane Golden for Jason McCarthy (68), Aron Shanagher for John Conlon (70).

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, Damien Reck (0-2); Matthew O'Hanlon, Paudie Foley (0-1), Connal Flood (0-1); Diarmuid O'Keeffe (1-0), Rory O'Connor (1-4); Oisín Foley, Jack O'Connor (0-9, 0-6f, 0-1 '65), Charlie McGuckin; Liam Óg McGovern, Mikie Dwyer (0-1), Conor McDonald (0-2).

Subs: Cathal Dunbar for Oisín Foley (50), Niall Murphy for Liam Ryan (62), Paul Morris for Charlie McGuckin (64), Oisín Pepper for Liam Óg McGovern (69).

Offaly 1-15 Cork 4-25

Cork were far too strong for Offaly in Birr, as Michael Fennelly's charges endured another tough afternoon.

Shane Kingston hit 2-5 for the Rebels, with Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Lehane also finding the net, as the visitors continued their impressive start to the National League.

Meanwhile Mark Keane, who scored the winning goal for Cork in the 2020 Munster Football Championship win over Kerry, made his debut for Kieran Kingston's side.

Eoghan Cahill (1-10) top-scored for the Faithful County, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the Division 1A table.

Former Australian Rules star Keane started for the Rebels

Waterford 7-31 Laois 0-19

A strong finish to the first half when they scored four goals laid the foundations as Waterford hammered Laois in Walsh Park.

Stephen Bennett scored a hat-trick, finishing with 3-8, as the Déise were far too strong for their visitors. Patrick Curran, Ciaran Kirwan, Austin Gleeson and Carthach Daly also found the net, on a day to forget for Seamus Plunkett's side.

NHL Division 1A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 2 2 0 0 28 4 Galway 2 2 0 0 23 4 Wexford 2 2 0 0 6 4 Limerick 2 0 0 2 -6 0 Clare 2 0 0 2 -12 0 Offaly 2 0 0 2 -36 0

NHL Division 1B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Tipperary 2 2 0 0 5 4 Waterford 2 1 1 0 33 3 Dublin 2 1 1 0 4 3 Kilkenny 2 1 0 1 2 2 Antrim 2 0 0 2 -7 0 Laois 2 0 0 2 -37 0