Tipperary 0-21 Dublin 2-16: Dubs triumph in Thurles to continue unbeaten start to 2022

Dublin have backed up their Walsh Cup victory with two wins and a draw thus far in the National League

Dublin held off a late Tipperary fightback to continue their searing start to 2022 with a 2-16 to 0-21 victory in Semple Stadium.

Thurles has not been a happy hunting ground for the Dubs in recent years. They had lost seven of their previous 10 games in the 'Home of Hurling'. That total included their 2020 and 2021 championship exits at the hands of Cork.

However, they were full value for their victory on Saturday evening, as 0-9 from Donal Burke along with goals from Rian McBride and Ronan Hayes saw them edge the Premier County in their back yard.

In blustery conditions at Semple Stadium, both sides registered early wides before Jason Forde began to edge Tipp ahead through placed balls.

However, they were unable to make any significant headway given the strong Dublin defence. Eoghan O'Donnell expertly marshalled the returning Seamus Callanan.

Donal Burke converted his frees up the other end, and Dublin made their move in the 24th minute. Fergal Whitely won the ball from a ruck, before passing it to Chris Crummey. The Lucan Sarsfields man drew the defence, before feeding Rian McBride who found the net.

Tipp did counter, but well-taken scores from Conor Burke and Ronan Hayes saw Dublin lead 1-8 to 0-10 at the break.

Fergal Whitely of Dublin in action against Brian McGrath of Tipperary

Tipp started the second-half impressively, with a pair of Jake Morris points helping them back into the lead.

However, the visitors found a response. In the 50th minute, Hayes fielded a long cross-field ball from Danny Sutcliffe. The Kilmacud Crokes forward rounded Brian McGrath, moved in along the end-line and batted it past Barry Hogan for his side's second goal.

But Tipperary managed to fight back. Colm Bonnar emptied his bench, with Noel McGrath and Conor Bowe in particular making an impact. Dublin's fight began to wane, as they registered their final score in the 60th minute.

A Bowe point entering injury-time closed the gap to a single point. But Tipp were unable to find a leveller - or indeed a winner as Jason Forde spurned a late goal chance.

Buoyed by their unbeaten start, Dublin are now in with a real chance of topping the Division 1B table and qualifying for the National League final, ahead of their final group games against Kilkenny and Laois.

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Craig Morgan, Brian McGrath, Eoghan Connolly; Robert Byrne (0-1), Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher; Alan Flynn, Paddy Cadell; Michael Breen (0-1), Jason Forde (0-11, 0-10f, 0-1sl), Dan McCormack; Jake Morris (0-3), Seamus Callanan, Paul Flynn.

Subs: John McGrath for Seamus Callanan (54), Noel McGrath (0-1) for Paddy Caddell (54), Conor Bowe (0-1) for Alan Flynn (62).

Dublin: Seán Brennan; Andrew Dunphy, Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan; John Bellew, Paddy Smyth, James Madden (0-1); Conor Burke (0-1), Chris Crummey; Donal Burke (0-9, 0-8f), Rian McBride (1-2), Danny Sutcliffe; Fergal Whitely (0-2), Ronan Hayes (1-1), Aidan Mellett.

Subs: Eamonn Dillon for Ronan Hayes (58), Davy Keogh for Fergal Whitely (64), Jake Malone for Rian McBride (67), Paul Crummey for Aidan Mellett (67).