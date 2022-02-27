National Hurling League round-up: Cork crush Limerick, Wexford see off Galway

Mark Coleman of Cork in action against Aaron Gillane of Limerick

The hurling landscape is heating up as the championship grows closer.

Limerick 1-13 Cork 2-19

Cork laid down a marker ahead of the championship with a nine-point away win over All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Kieran Kingston's team met Limerick head-on in the physical stakes and prevailed, to make it three wins from three in the National League.

Cork matched Limerick in the physical stakes

Cork were on top all over the field right from throw-in. Darragh Fitzgibbon was lively in midfield, while Patrick Horgan was at his best in the forwards.

In the 20th minute, the Glen Rovers sharpshooter fielded a cross-field ball, hand-passed to Shane Kingston and the Douglas star found the net to give the Rebels a 1-7 to 0-3 lead.

That score energised the Lee-siders, and Conor Lehane picked off a pair of exceptional points.

They struck a second goal in the 34th minute, when Kingston found the net once again. After a Lehane shot was saved by Barry Hennessy, Kingston was on-hand to pull on the sliotar into the net.

The Treaty were handed a lifeline approaching half-time, when Cork were reduced to 14 men after Kingston was red-carded for a high challenge on Sean Finn.

That numerical advantage was short-lived however, as Seamus Flanagan was penalised for a similar foul on Niall O'Leary moments later.

Cork took a 2-13 to 0-5 lead into the break.

Aaron Gillane of Limerick tussles with Niall O'Leary of Cork

Limerick introduced Aaron Gillane, Will O'Donoghue and Diarmaid Byrnes at half-time, and it steadied the ship, but they failed to significantly eat into the Cork lead.

A Cathal O'Neill goal brought it back to 11 points, but in truth, Cork were comfortable as they laid down a marker ahead of the summer.

Limerick: Barry Hennessy; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Aaron Costello; Colin Coughlan, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; Darragh O'Donovan (0-1), Robert Hanley; Cathal O'Neill (1-1), Cian Lynch (0-1), Tom Morrissey; Darren O'Connell, Seamus Flanagan (0-1), David Reidy (0-3, 0-2f).

Subs: Richie English for Sean Finn (37), Aaron Gillane (0-2, 0-2f) for Darren O'Connell (HT), Will O'Donoghue for Robert Hanley (HT) Diarmaid Byrnes (0-3, 0-3f) for Colin Coughlan (HT), Graeme Mulcahy (0-1) for David Reidy (48), Conor Boylan for Cathal O'Neill (55).

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O'Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O'Donoghue; Tim O'Mahony (0-1), Mark Coleman (0-2, 0-1f), Ger Mellerick; Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-2), Ciaran Joyce; Mark Keane, Conor Lehane (0-2), Robbie O'Flynn (0-2); Shane Kingston (2-0), Patrick Horgan (0-8, 0-7f), Shane Barrett (0-1).

Subs: Conor Cahalane (0-1) for Mark Keane (40), Jack O'Connor for Conor Lehane (46), Cormac O'Brien for Niall O'Leary (56), Alan Connolly for Patrick Horgan (62), Seamus Harnedy for Shane Barrett (64), Sean Twomey for Robbie O'Flynn (70).

Galway 0-15 Wexford 2-15

Wexford continued their impressive start to life under Darragh Egan, securing their third straight victory with an away win over Galway.

Goals from Cathal Dunbar and Oisin Pepper either side of half-time helped the Yellowbellies to victory, as the Model County handed Henry Shefflin his first National League defeat as manager of the Tribesmen.

Rory O'Connor impressed once again with four points from play, while Conor Cooney (0-9) top-scored for Galway.

Jack O'Connor of Wexford evades Padraic Mannion of Galway

Antrim 2-22 Waterford 3-21

Liam Cahill's team escaped Corrigan Park with a narrow victory, but it was not all plain sailing for the Déise.

The Saffrons had a chance to earn a draw with a late penalty, but Neil McManus saw his effort parried over the bar.

The visitors played much of the contest with 14 players, after Colin Dunford was shown a red card in the first half, but he managed to score 2-1 before his dismissal.

Mikey Kiely continued his goal-scoring form after being introduced as a substitute, as Waterford came away with the two points.

Offaly 0-16 Clare 4-20

Clare overcame a stiff Offaly challenge to ultimately prevail in Tullamore.

The tie was finely poised, with Offaly leading 0-12 to 0-10 in the second-half. But the Banner County managed to move through the gears. Tony Kelly scored 2-12 (1-5 of which came from play) while Ryan Taylor and Shane Meehan also found the net for Brian Lohan's side.

Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17

Kilkenny secured a comprehensive victory over Laois at Nowlan Park. Brian Cody's side bounced back from their defeat to Tipperary, as Tom Phelan scored 2-1 in a 17-point victory over the O'Moore County, who remain rooted to the foot of the Division 1B table.