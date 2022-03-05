Dublin 0-16 Kilkenny 2-23: Cats cruise to victory at Parnell Park to end Dubs' unbeaten start to 2022

Aidan Mellett of Dublin in action against Mikey Carey of Kilkenny

Kilkenny crushed Dublin in Parnell Park to end the capital side's unbeaten start to 2022, as the Cats ran out 2-23 to 0-16 victors.

Mattie Kenny's side had won the Walsh Cup, and were looking to build on an impressive start to the National League after an away win over Tipperary.

However, they ran into a rampant Kilkenny side, as Brian Cody's charges laid down a marker ahead of the Leinster Championship and moved to the top of the Division 1B table.

NHL Division 1B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kilkenny 4 3 0 1 32 6 Waterford 3 2 1 0 34 5 Dublin 4 2 1 1 -8 5 Tipperary 3 2 0 1 4 4 Antrim 3 0 0 2 -9 0 Laois 3 0 0 2 -54 0

Kilkenny slowly got on top as the first-half progressed. Despite a Rian McBride point within seconds of throw-in, the home side were unable to settle. Their shooting accuracy was badly lacking, as referee Paud O'Dwyer blew his whistle for several illegal hand-passes.

Alan Murphy punished the Dubs from placed balls, with a pair of well-taken Walter Walsh points pushing the Nore-siders ahead.

The Cats went into half-time with a 0-11 to 0-5 cushion; a scoreline that did not flatter their first-half dominance.

Danny Sutcliffe of Dublin in action against Kilkenny's Carey

However, Kenny's men emerged reinvigorated for the second-half, and they registered three points without reply.

Errors began to creep into Kilkenny's game, with Eoin Murphy catching the ball three times unopposed, and Donal Burke punishing the goalkeeper from the resulting free.

However, the Sky Blues' purple patch was short-lived.

Kilkenny needed a spark, and Walter Walsh produced it. A 44th minute rocket beat Alan Nolan in the Dubs' net, and the score cancelled out the fast start to the second half by the hosts.

From there, the visitors kicked on. Padraig Walsh added a point, before Martin Keoghan struck for the Cats' second goal. Further points from Walter Walsh and Cillian Buckley ensured it was 2-3 without reply, and the game was over as a contest.

David Blanchfield starred at half-back with three long-range points, while John Donnelly, Billy Ryan and Michael Carey continued the scoring charge as Kilkenny ran out 13-point winners.

Dublin: Alan Nolan; Andrew Dunphy, John Bellew, Cian O'Callaghan; Seán Moran, Paddy Smyth, James Madden; Conor Burke, Chris Crummey; Donal Burke (0-7, 0-5f, 0-1 '65), Rian McBride (0-1), Danny Sutcliffe (0-3); Fergal Whitely, Ronan Hayes (0-2), Aidan Mellett.

Subs: Eamon Dillon for Fergal Whitely (46), Jake Malone for Conor Burke (51), Donnacha Ryan for Seán Moran (52), Paul Crummey for Ronan Hayes (59), Colin Currie for Aidan Mellett (62).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Michael Carey (0-2), Paddy Deegan, David Blanchfield (0-3); Cian Kenny (0-1), Cillian Buckley (0-1); Walter Walsh (1-3), Padraig Walsh (0-4), Tom Phelan; Alan Murphy (0-5, 0-4f), Billy Ryan (0-2), Martin Keoghan (1-1).

Subs: John Donnelly (0-1) for Tom Phelan (35), James Maher for Cian Kenny (45).