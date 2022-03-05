Cork 1-26 Galway 0-23: Rebels brush off Tribesmen to qualify for National Hurling League semi-finals

Conor Lehane of Cork in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway

Cork are through to the National Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals, after a 1-26 to 0-23 win over Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Following Wexford's win over Offaly earlier in the day, the Rebels will now travel to the Model County in two weeks with both teams already assured of semi-final berths, with only the seedings left to be decided.

NHL Division 1A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 4 4 0 0 43 8 Wexford 4 4 0 0 19 8 Galway 4 2 0 2 11 4 Clare 3 1 0 2 4 2 Limerick 3 0 0 3 -18 0 Offaly 4 0 0 4 -59 0

Galway were without manager Henry Shefflin on the side-line, after the sudden death of his brother Paul.

Paul Shefflin, RIP🕯️

We extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s wife, children, our Senior Team Manager Henry, the extended Shefflin family & @BallyhaleGAA community at this incredibly sad time. Thinking of you All. A minutes silence will be held to remember Paul ahead of game. pic.twitter.com/RXB89YvUJQ — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) March 5, 2022

Cork started brightly, with Shane Barrett and Robbie O'Flynn picking off points. Patrick Horgan was a constant threat inside, taking care of business from placed balls and being lively from open play.

The Glen Rovers sharpshooter displayed incredible work-rate throughout, dispossessing Johnny Coen and firing over for a score, and in the 27th minute he struck for goal. The experienced forward punished a Daithí Burke error, ran in on goal and tapped it home with a shortened grip.

Cork led by five at the break, but three superb points from Ronan Glennon kept the Tribesmen in the hunt.

Jack Hastings of Galway has a shot on goal despite the efforts of Tim O'Mahony of Cork

Although Galway stayed in touch, it never seemed likely that they would work their way back into the contest, and they failed to significantly threaten the Cork goal.

Horgan continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over, while Seamus Harnedy was among the top performers in a cohesive attacking unit in front of a home crowd of 13,063 supporters.

Ronan Glennon and Tom Monaghan led the visitor's fight, but ultimately Cork ran out comfortable winners.

The Lee-siders have made it four wins from four, and travel to Wexford in the final round with qualification for the knockout stages already secured.

Conor Cooney of Galway in action against Robert Downey of Cork

Cork: Patrick Collins; Damien Cahalane, Daire O'Leary, Sean O'Donoghue; Tim O'Mahony (0-1), Mark Coleman (0-2), Robert Downey; Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-1), Ger Millerick; Robbie O'Flynn (0-2), Shane Barrett (0-2), Jack O'Connor; Patrick Horgan (1-13, 0-11f), Alan Connolly, Seamus Harnedy (0-3).

Subs: Conor Lehane for Jack O'Connor (44), Sean Twomey for Alan Connolly (49), Luke Meade for Robert Downey (53), Conor Cahalane for Shane Barrett (63), Brian Roche for Seamus Harnedy (73).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke, Adrian Tuohey; Tiernan Killeen (0-1), Padraic Mannion, Fintan Burke; Johnny Coen, Ronan Glennon (0-5); Tom Monaghan (0-4), Conor Cooney (0-6, 0-6f), Jack Hasting (0-1); Cathal Mannion (0-1), Conor Whelan (0-1), Gavin Lee (0-2).

Subs: Joseph Cooney (0-1) for Jack Hastings (43), Darren Morrissey for Adrian Tuohey (45), Sean Loftus for Johnny Coen (57), Kevin Cooney for Gavin Lee (68), Greg Thomas for Tom Monaghan (71).