National Hurling League round-up: Waterford cruise past Tipperary | Clare draw with Limerick

Waterford were too strong for Tipperary at Walsh Park

Waterford have joined Cork and Wexford in the Division 1 semi-finals.

Waterford 1-28 Tipperary 0-21

Waterford laid down a marker ahead of their championship opener against Tipperary in six weeks' time, after a 10-point victory over the Premier as Liam Cahill's side continued their unbeaten run in the National League and qualified for the semi-final.

NHL Division 1B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Waterford 4 3 1 0 44 7 Kilkenny 4 3 0 1 32 6 Dublin 4 2 1 1 -8 5 Tipperary 4 2 0 2 -6 4 Antrim 3 0 0 2 -9 0 Laois 3 0 0 2 -54 0

Playing with a strong wind, Tipperary made a flying start. Jason Forde, Michael Breen and Mark Kehoe all registered points as Colm Bonnar's side stormed into a 0-9 to 0-3 lead.

However, the home side eventually clicked into gear, and mustered an emphatic response.

Stephen Bennett found the net in the 21st minute, after an excellent run by Mikey Kiely and smart play from Patrick Curran.

The Déise sharpshooter took care of business from placed balls, as Waterford scored 1-6 without reply to take the lead.

Breen managed to steady the ship for Tipperary, but Waterford took a 1-13 to 0-14 lead into half-time.

Waterford's Neil Montgomery is tackled by Cathal Barrett of Tipperary

Tipp competed well in the third quarter, with Jake Morris and Forde levelling the contest with the first two points of the half.

The tie looked to be in the balance when Conor Bowe kept the Premier within a single point in the 51st minute. But from there, Waterford took control. Bennett finished with a stunning personal tally of 1-16, as the home side posted 10 points without reply.

Waterford are warming up nicely with the Munster Championship on the horizon. Liam Cahill welcomed Pauric Mahony back, as the Ballygunner sharpshooter make an appearance off the bench, and there are several other big names still to come back into the team.

Waterford: Shaun O'Brien; Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Jack Fagan, Tadhg de Búrca (0-1), Iarlaith Daly (0-2); Cian Wadding, Darragh Lyons; Neil Montgomery, Patrick Curran (0-3), Kieran Bennett (0-1); Stephen Bennett (1-16, 0-11f), Mikey Kiely (0-1), Jack Prendergast (0-3).

Subs: Shane Bennett for Mikey Kiely (55), Mikey Mahony (0-1) for Kieran Bennett (55), Pauric Mahony for Conor Prunty (64),Conor Dalton for Jack Fagan (70), Billy Power for Jack Prendergast (70).

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Cathal Barrett, James Quigley, Brian McGrath (0-1); Dillon Quirke, Ronan Maher (0-2, 0-1f), Robert Byrne; Paddy Cadell, Barry Heffernan; Conor Bowe (0-3), Jason Forde (0-6, 0-4f), Michael Breen (0-4); Mark Kehoe (0-3), John McGrath, Jake Morris (0-2).

Subs: Alan Flynn for Paddy Cadell (ht), Denis Maher for John McGrath (55), Noel McGrath for Conor Bowe (64), Conor Stakelum for Jason Forde (68), Cian Darcy for Dillon Quirke (71).

Clare 0-18 Limerick 0-18

All-Ireland champions Limerick remain without a win after four games in the National League, but John Kiely's charges did collect their first point of the campaign.

Adam English of Limerick is tackled by Clare's Rory Hayes

The Treaty led for much of the contest, taking a 0-11 to 0-9 lead into half-time. However, the Banner County mounted a comeback, and led 0-17 to 0-15 as the game turned for home. But the visitors managed to dig deep and ultimately secure a draw.

Both teams finished with 14, after Aaron Gillane and Jack Browne were both shown second yellow cards.

NHL Division 1A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 4 4 0 0 43 8 Wexford 4 4 0 0 19 8 Galway 4 2 0 2 11 4 Clare 4 1 1 2 4 3 Limerick 4 0 1 3 -18 1 Offaly 4 0 0 4 -59 0

Despite the result, Limerick will need a draw or win against Offaly in their final game in order to avoid a relegation play-off.