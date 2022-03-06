Tipperary hurlers dealt significant injury blow as Seamus Callanan suffers broken hand

Tipperary's Seamus Callanan is a doubt for the Munster Championship

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has received a major blow with the news that 2019 Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan has suffered a broken hand.

The Drom-Inch club man sustained the injury at training on Friday night.

The Premier are already out of contention in the National League ahead of their final game against Antrim and there are six weeks to go until their Munster Championship opener against Waterford.

They may be without their experienced forward for that trip to Walsh Park, and perhaps beyond in the provincial round robin series. They welcome Clare to Semple Stadium in round two.

Manager Colm Bonnar may need to play without the four-time All-Star

Tipperary announced the news shortly before throw-in of their defeat to the Déise County on Sunday afternoon.

"Seamus sustained a broken bone in his hand at training on Friday evening and will be out for a number of weeks as a result," said a statement.

Following the retirements of Brendan and Pádraic Maher, the Premier County will be looking for others to step up in the absence of another experienced star over the coming weeks.

Callanan, Tipp's 2019 All-Ireland-winning captain, had made his first start of the year against Dublin last week.