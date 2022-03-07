National Hurling League talking points: Waterford building nicely for championship | Kilkenny sharpen their claws

Patrick Curran in action against Tipperary

The championship is only around the corner, and hurling's top teams are gathering pace.

Waterford impressively building for the championship

Coming into 2022, many felt Waterford were the best-placed team to challenge Limerick's dominance.

The Déise are the only undefeated team in Division 1B, and they delivered a statement performance against Tipperary, six weeks out from the Premier's return to Walsh Park for the Munster Championship opener.

And despite a 10-point victory, Liam Cahill will likely be able to call upon an even stronger starting team for that showdown in April. Austin Gleeson, Jamie Barron, Calum Lyons and Dessie Hutchinson did not feature on Sunday, while Pauric Mahony made a first appearance for the county since the 2020 National League from the bench.

The return of the Ballygunner contingent will only strengthen the panel further.

Stephen Bennett has scored 6-40 across four games, and he was surrounded by a capable supporting cast that picked Tipperary apart on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tadhg de Búrca's recovery from injury has been another major fillip in this league campaign.

On Sunday's evidence, Cahill's decision to remain with Waterford, rather than returning to his native county, seems fully justified. At present, Waterford appear primed for an assault on the All-Ireland title in year three under the Ballingarry man.

Waterford continue to build under Cahill

Cork eyeing a league title

Despite a 16-point defeat to Limerick last August, Cork are still progressing under Kieran Kingston. Their journey to that decider, along with three underage All-Ireland titles last summer, gave the small ball real momentum on Lee-side. And they have kicked on so far in 2022.

The Rebels have made it four wins from four, and are already assured of a Division 1 semi-final berth with one group game left to play.

And they are developing a stronger panel that can compete across the four games of the upcoming Munster Championship. Even without the suspended Shane Kingston - who had scored 4-17 across the first two and a half matches - Cork had too much fire-power for Galway on Saturday evening.

Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane are linking well with their younger colleagues in the forwards, while a more settled defence is offering a solid spine to the team.

They are aiming for a first National League title since 1998. It was 24 years ago they used that springtime success as a launchpad for three All-Ireland titles over the next seven years.

If they seal the title in the coming weeks, it could offer another boost as they look to end a 17-year wait for All-Ireland glory.

Shane Barrett and Co continue to find their feet at senior intercounty level

The Cats sharpen their claws

Dublin were widely fancied at home to Kilkenny on Saturday evening, but Brian Cody's side delivered a dominant display to remind the capital outfit that they remain top of the pile in Leinster.

Even with the two most recent winners of the Young Hurler of the Year award, Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen, along with TJ Reid still to come back into the side, the Nore-siders were not found wanting up front.

Walter Walsh, Martin Keoghan and Billy Ryan took up the scoring mantle impressively, while all over the park, they out-fought and out-hurled their hosts.

David Blanchfield appears to be a real find in the half-back line, and it remains to be seen where Padraig Walsh will be deployed when Kilkenny return to their full complement.

The Cats started the year slowly, but they laid down a marker on Saturday night to suggest they are hot on the heals of a third consecutive provincial title.

The Cats stamped their authority at Parnell Park

Tipp's project not likely to yield immediate success

Not much is expected of Colm Bonnar in his first year at the helm. Having inherited a panel in transition, the new Tipperary manager will be afforded patience as he looks to compensate for the losses of experienced stars. Injury to Seamus Callanan is the latest setback.

Younger players are taking on more central roles. Brian McGrath is growing more assured the full-back line, with Jake Morris and Mark Kehoe taking on greater responsibility. Conor Bowe also starred at half-forward against Waterford.

But as the runners and riders take shape ahead of the Munster Championship round-robin, Tipp will not be predicted by many to finish in the top three and thus qualify for the All-Ireland series.

With away trips to Waterford and Limerick in their schedule, the Premier County are facing an uphill task in Munster.

Colm Bonnar is bringing Tipp through a transitional phase

Laois: The great survivors

Coming into Sunday's Division 1B basement battle, the form-lines suggested there was only going to be one winner.

Antrim had competed well in their three previous games, and felt unlucky not to have picked up a result against Kilkenny, Dublin and Waterford.

Laois, meanwhile, had lost their opening three games by a combined 54 points.

Paddy Purcell celebrates his goal

Despite a fast start, the O'Moore County appeared to be facing an uphill task when Jack Kelly was shown a straight red card in the first half. And the Saffrons looked to be timing their run to perfection, when an Eoin O'Neill point gave them the lead in the 69th minute.

But there was to be another twist, as the home side dug their heels in, and a late Cha Dwyer winner ensured Laois will hurl in the National League's top tier for a 10th consecutive season in 2023.

Darren Gleeson's side are not yet relegated, and will play Offaly or Limerick in a play-off with the loser dropping to Division 2A.