National Hurling League round-up: Kilkenny defeat Waterford | Division 1 semi-finals confirmed

Kilkenny had too much for Waterford

Kilkenny are slowly building towards the championship.

NHL Division 1 semi-final line-up Wexford vs Waterford Kilkenny vs Cork Relegation play-off: Offaly vs Antrim

Kilkenny 2-21 Waterford 0-21

Brian Cody's charges continued their upward trajectory with a hard-fought win over Waterford to claim top spot in Division 1B.

The Déise were without several of their frontline stars. The Bennett brothers, Jamie Barron and Conor Prunty were among those absentees from the starting team. Meanwhile, the Cats welcomed back Ballyhale duo Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody.

The Déise stormed into an early 0-7 to 0-3 lead with long-range points from Darragh Lyons and Austin Gleeson the pick of the scores. However, they should have been further ahead, but they spurned two goal chances.

However, the Cats came storming back into contention. Three Padraig Walsh points and a Cillian Buckley goal helped to turn the tide as the home side led 1-10 to 0-11 at the break.

The Nore-siders kicked on after the break, stretching their lead to six as Billy Ryan found the net. The Waterford challenge ended in the 61st minute, when DJ Foran was shown a red card for a high challenge.

Padraig and Walter Walsh excelled for Kilkenny, as they prepare for a showdown with old rivals Cork next weekend.

Carthach Daly of Waterford is tackled by Cian Kenny of Kilkenny

Wexford 1-22 Cork 1-17

With both teams already assured of semi-final berths, Wexford and Cork faced off for top spot in Division 1A.

And it was the home side who prevailed, with Darragh Egan's charges making it five wins from five in Wexford Park.

Laois 1-24 Dublin 2-31

Kilkenny's victory over Waterford rendered Dublin's win in Laois irrelevant in terms of semi-final places.

The Dubs needed the Déise County to get a result in Nowlan Park but they kept up their end of the bargain with a win over the O'Moore County.

Eamonn Dillon and Alex Considine hit the net for the Sky Blues as they eased to victory, despite a red card to Rian McBride in the second half.

Paul Crummey of Dublin in action against Sean Downey of Laois

Tipperary 7-29 Antrim 1-17

Five first-half goals helped Tipperary on their way to a facile victory over Antrim in Semple Stadium.

Colm Bonnar's charges rounded off their league campaign in style as they look ahead to their Munster Championship opener against Waterford in four weeks.

Antrim will contest the relegation play-off before their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign.

Limerick 4-29 Offaly 0-17

Offaly will face Antrim in the relegation play-off after Limerick picked up their first win of the campaign.

The Treaty claimed their first competitive victory since the All-Ireland final with a dominant display at the Gaelic Grounds.

Galway 0-25 Clare 1-20

Henry Shefflin's side ended their springtime campaign on a high with a two-point victory at home to Clare.