Cork vs Kilkenny and Wexford vs Waterford in National Hurling League semi-finals: Details confirmed

Cork and Kilkenny last met in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final

The GAA has confirmed the fixture details for next weekend's matches in Division 1 of the National Hurling League.

Wexford and Cork qualified from the Division 1A group, while Kilkenny and Waterford progressed from Division 1B.

The Rebels will host the Cats on Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Despite finishing second in their round robin, the Lee-siders will enjoy home advantage as Kilkenny hosted the 2019 relegation play-off between the two sides. Throw-in will be at 7:15pm.

Brian Cody's team will be looking for revenge for their defeat in last year's All-Ireland semi-final, as Cork seek their first National League title since 1998.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the first semi-final

Wexford and Waterford will face off at 3:45pm on Sunday, with the showdown set for Nowlan Park.

Wexford picked up five wins from five thus far under new manager Darragh Egan, and Sunday will provide a litmus test as they prepare for the Leinster Championship.

Meanwhile, details for the relegation play-off between Antrim and Offaly have not yet been confirmed.

It will be a busy weekend in both codes in the National League, with the final round of football group games also taking place.

National Hurling League semi-finals:

Cork vs Kilkenny, 7:15pm Saturday, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Wexford vs Waterford, 3:45pm Sunday, Nowlan Park