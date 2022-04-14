Hurling Championship predictions: Jamesie O'Connor, Ollie Canning and JJ Delaney pick their Leinster, Munster and All-Ireland winners

Jamesie O'Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning return to the Sky Sports screens next Saturday

The race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup gets underway next weekend, with the Leinster and Munster round-robins kicking off.

First up is Galway's trip to Wexford for a heavyweight contest, and it will be live on Sky Sports Arena.

Ahead of what promises to be a fascinating season, Sky Sports hurling pundits Jamesie O'Connor, Ollie Canning and JJ Delaney gave their predictions on who will take home silverware in the coming months.

Leinster Hurling Championship

Jamesie O'Connor: "For me, it's Kilkenny.

"I see Galway in transition. One thing I'd say, the Fitzgibbon Cup is often a barometer of what's coming two, three years down the road. GMIT and NUIG were in the semi-final with 28 Galway players involved. That's an awfully positive sign that there's talent in Galway.

"I would see that as a positive for Galway going forward. I do think they'll have their work cut out to make the Leinster final, to be honest about it.

"So Kilkenny for me in Leinster."

Could Henry Shefflin get a kick out of Galway in his first year at the helm?

Ollie Canning: "Kilkenny have found a number of players. They still have that work rate.

"I can see potentially five or six forwards that are going to be able to do the business for them.

"I don't think there's going to be much in this. But I just think Kilkenny are probably the happiest coming out of the league. For me, it's Kilkenny."

JJ Delaney: "After the Tipp match with Kilkenny, I was very worried about Kilkenny. But since then, they've kicked off. I think it's going to be Kilkenny, Wexford and Galway to come out of Leinster. Dublin will make a run at it. They had a good league, but when needs must against Kilkenny, they didn't do it.

"That was a big game. Kilkenny kicked on from then.

"They're showing a bit of form. It's a testament to Brian Cody, but also the players themselves, they're bringing a massive attitude to it. You know what you're going to get from Kilkenny. It's a huge thing. I'm hoping the break will do TJ [Reid] the world of good. If he's in around the goal, Billy Ryan is after stepping up there as well. He's hurling well in the league. If they get a couple of goals, they'll win Leinster."

The return of TJ Reid will bolster the Cats

Munster Hurling Championship

Jamesie O'Connor: "Limerick are the best team in the country. They are ahead of everybody. But in the round-robin, they may need to dig a bit deeper into their reserves than they'd like. And they've been relatively lucky with injuries.

"Injuries to me are maybe the one thing that could derail Limerick. And the intangible. When it really comes down to it, will they have the same hunger? Has the hunger been sated some bit? But the age profile, the management, the preparation, I still think that they're the team that everybody has to beat. And to me, it's a safe bet to say Limerick for Munster."

Could injuries scupper Limerick's season?

Ollie Canning: "I don't think it's as easy as Limerick getting to the championship and flicking a switch. The first game against Cork, that's going to be crucial for them. If they can get off the mark early and they're not playing catch-up, if they can get ahead, they'll stay ahead. I think Limerick will come through there."

JJ Delaney: "I think Limerick are still the team to beat. The league campaign they had, in a way looking back on it, it was an ideal situation to be. Every league game was bigger to the opponents than it was to Limerick.

"They've obviously tried the game plan against Limerick, they know what they're going to face in the championship. It's an ideal situation. They've five or six weeks to plan for that then as well.

"I think Limerick, Waterford and Cork are probably the three that are going to come out of Munster. But if Tipperary turn over Waterford down in Walsh Park on the first day, Tipp have Clare after that, they'd fancy themselves.

"Limerick had no form in the league, but you have to take into account what they'll bring to championship. They will win it I think. And you'll have Cork and Waterford coming out."

Despite an underwhelming league campaign, the Treaty remain favourites for Munster and All-Ireland honours

All-Ireland Hurling Championship

Jamesie O'Connor: "Cork have so much pace. Waterford [are right up there]. To me, the best three teams in the country right now are Limerick, Cork and Waterford. I think one of those three will win the All-Ireland.

"If I was to play it safe, I would say Limerick. But it mightn't be as straightforward as the last couple of years."

Ollie Canning: "I just think that teams are trying to figure out Limerick. I don't think they have the puzzle figured out yet. I don't know if it's a puzzle that they've the man-power to figure out.

"I just think when Limerick have everyone back, fully-fit, they've got the 15 and they've got the three or four guys they can interchange, which they've done over the last couple of years. You've seen a couple of guys break onto the team and hold onto their place, and then they've got a really good back-up coming on in the backs, or the forwards as needed.

"I know the league has been up or down for them. But I don't see any sign of them slowing down just yet."

Waterford won the National League in style. Could championship silverware follow?

JJ Delaney: "I think Limerick will win it. You'd be hoping that Waterford and Cork, Kilkenny have a rattle at them. Galway if they make a run at it. But it's more hope than expectation.

"We've seen the last few years, once you get to the semi-final and final, they know how to win it. They know how to blow teams out of the water.

"Cork have the panel to do it, Waterford have the panel to do it. I think those two teams have stronger panels than Limerick, but Limerick have a stronger 15."

