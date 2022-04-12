Darragh Egan's Wexford bounce | Kilkenny coming again under Brian Cody - Jamesie O'Connor column

Rory O'Connor has been one of the country's standout stars in 2022

I was in Ennis for Wexford's National League win over Clare, and I was really impressed with Darragh Egan's side.

I just thought the Yellowbellies hurled well. There was method in what they were trying to do. Rory O'Connor provided the magic.

Cusack Park is not an easy place to go, but they came away with the win.

They have kicked on from last year, and Egan has brought something different. In their championship defeat to the Banner last summer, you were looking around at times to see how many Wexford players were in the opposition half. Playing that style will only ever take you so far.

Darragh Egan is a smart coach. He wouldn't be involved with Liam Sheedy and Eamon O'Shea if that was not the case. He has got his own strong opinions on what way to play. And some of the players he introduced had their moments in recent weeks.

Paudie Foley's return has been huge. Not many teams can afford to lose a player of his calibre. He's a big man, with plenty of big-game experience.

They will need Lee Chin back at full fitness, and firing. Conor McDonald too. Your marquee players have to perform.

And Egan will need to get more out of the likes of David Dunne and Cathal Dunbar.

Are Wexford at Limerick's level? Or at Waterford's level? Right now, probably not. But are they in the mix to come out of Leinster? Absolutely.

Egan is in his first year at the helm

Déise defeat not a cause for concern

I wouldn't read much into the Model County's 19-point defeat to Waterford in the National League semi-final.

Egan summed it up perfectly after the match. He said energy levels were not where they needed to be.

The way the game is at the top level these days, given the standards the top teams are setting, if you have an off-day, you can lose big.

Darragh will have concerns around how they were opened up for five goals. But you're better off discovering those issues now, rather than in the championship.

The Yellowbellies got what they needed out of the league. Five wins from five in Division 1A was no mean feat.

They obviously know that Galway is the match that they needed to be ready for. And I think they will be. By and large, they'll take the positives rather than worrying about what happened against Waterford.

Lee Chin made his first appearance of the year as a substitute against Waterford

Four into three won't go...

Most people would predict three of Wexford, Galway, Kilkenny and Dublin to come through Leinster.

I was impressed with the Dubs in the early parts of the year. Coming into the fourth round of the league, they seemed to be flying.

Kilkenny were coming to Parnell Park, and I fancied them to turn over the Cats.

But a switch seemed to flick that night. And the Nore-siders turned it on.

Kilkenny still look like they're the best team in Leinster now. As for Dublin, just when you thought that this is a year that they can make that leap forward, suddenly you're questioning where their ceiling is. I don't think it's as high as any of the teams in Munster.

Will Dublin feel they have a great chance of becoming one of the three teams to come out? Of course. Could you guarantee it will happen? Probably not.

Leinster is going to be unbelievably competitive. And any of the four teams will feel they're good enough to be in the Leinster final, not just in the top three.

Cody is preparing his side to peak in the championship

The Cats are warming up nicely

Brian Cody didn't look too disappointed with the defeat to Cork in the National League semi-final.

There were question-marks earlier in the campaign, particularly after their loss to Tipperary.

But suddenly you saw things click against the Dubs. And they backed it up with a hugely impressive home victory against Waterford.

Cody is around a long time. He knows that it's not about how you're going in round one of the National League. And they are coming into the championship on an upward trajectory.

Pádraig Walsh has taken up the scoring mantle

TJ Reid is still to come back into the team. Adrian Mullen hasn't quite kicked on the way you would have thought a couple of years ago. But he still has room to improve. Another Ballyhale star, Eoin Cody, is going to be a key player once again this year. Walter Walsh looks rejuvenated.

Padraig Walsh has been playing in a more advanced role this year, and appears to be thriving.

He never convinced me at centre-back. He's a great wing-back. But I wasn't sure if he had that presence to command the middle. The Tullaroan man is showing his value up the other end of the field. But number six could still be a problem for Cody.

Further back the field, David Blanchfield and Mikey Carey have made starting jerseys their own in recent weeks.

Huw Lawlor continues to grow. The full-back position is now sorted.

Eoin Murphy is still on his day the best goalkeeper in the country.

Brian Cody has to be very positive about how the last month has gone.

Just at the right time, there is a pep in their step, and real competition for places. All the things that Cody wants.

Kilkenny will be ready.

