Hurling Championship 2022: Five players set for a breakout summer

Carthach Daly and Ciaran Joyce are among the breakout stars so far in 2022

With the championship getting underway this weekend, who are the players who could take the summer by storm?

Carthach Daly (Waterford)

No county has enjoyed as much success as Waterford in 2022 thus far. Not only have the Déise delivered in terms of silverware, but Liam Cahill has successfully added to the depth of his panel.

Carthach Daly is the latest player to make a starting jersey his own. The Lismore man has worked his way through the ranks, having impressed for CBC in the Harty Cup. And he has fit seamlessly in at senior intercounty level.

His pace has been a real asset to the side, making an impact in the middle third.

It is a testament to Daly's rise that even when Waterford are back at their full complement with Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson returning, he is still likely to feature in the starting XV.

Daly was central to Waterford's league success

Oisín Pepper (Wexford)

In the absence of Lee Chin during the National League, Darragh Egan assessed his options as the Tipperary native looked to put his stamp on his new team.

Oisin Foley and Charlie McGuckin also took their chances, with Pepper impressing throughout.

Despite a heavy defeat to Dublin in the Walsh Cup final, the Model County turned things around with five wins from five in the ultra-competitive Division 1A group.

Pepper provided a spark off the bench, scoring a crucial goal in the away win over Galway. He was rewarded with a starting berth in the semi-final against Waterford.

Ahead of the hectic schedule in the Leinster Championship, the Yellowbellies will need a strong panel. And Pepper can be an important member of the supporting cast to Chin and Rory O'Connor in the attacking unit.

Darragh Egan will be hoping that Oisin Pepper can impress in the coming weeks

Ciaran Joyce (Cork)

Joyce produced a statement performance in the Rebels' opening match in 2022, starring in midfield and scoring three points against Clare.

It was clear from the off that he would fit right into this Cork team, with his pace and appetite for work suiting their style of play.

However, Kieran Kingston has not quite yet settled on a position for Joyce, as he has played in the full-back line, half-back line and midfield.

What is clear is that he will be a useful asset for the Lee-siders, as they plot a route through the Munster round-robin in the coming weeks.

Joyce is likely to start against Limerick on Sunday

Cathal O'Neill (Limerick)

The National League did not go according to plan for Limerick. Although John Kiely may not have been going all-out for a league title, he will have been disappointed with his team's struggles in the absence of some of the big names.

The Treaty remain the team to beat this summer, but evidence from 2022 thus far suggests the gap is not as wide as it appeared last August.

The All-Ireland champions travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for their Munster opener, and could be without Seamus Flanagan due to injury. With Peter Casey a long-term absentee, Kiely and Co will need others to step up in the forward line.

O'Neill has long been touted as a future star for Limerick, and he further underlined his potential with a stunning late contribution of 1-1 in injury-time (notching 2-3 in the entire game) to snatch victory for the county's U20s against Clare last week.

The Crecora/Manister club man started all five of Limerick's National League games, and will be central to plans this summer.

Can Cathal O'Neill make a major contribution in the Munster Championship?

David Blanchfield (Kilkenny)

Brian Cody would not have the confidence to move Pádraig Walsh into a more advanced role if he did not feel he has the tools to compensate at half-back.

In Blanchfield, Kilkenny have a newcomer who made a major impact in recent weeks.

Blanchfield has been a towering presence in the half-back line

The Bennettsbridge man was instrumental as the Cats clicked into gear in the latter half of the National League. He was a towering presence in the pivotal win over Dublin, marshalling Danny Sutcliffe and helping himself to three points from play. He backed that up with a man of the match display in the home win over Waterford.

Blanchfield has taken his chance in recent weeks, and will be looking to solidify his starting berth over the course of the Leinster Championship.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage gets underway at 4pm Saturday, with exclusive coverage of Wexford vs Galway in the Leinster Hurling Championship, followed by Fermanagh vs Tyrone in the Ulster Football Championship.