Waterford 2-24 Tipperary 2-20: Deise see off spirited Premier in thrilling Munster Championship opener

Dessie Hutchinson celebrates his goal for Waterford

National League champions Waterford were forced to dig deep, but eventually delivered an opening win over Tipperary in the Munster Championship, 2-24 to 2-20.

The Suir-siders were widely fancied to pick up from where they left off in the Division 1 final win over Cork two weeks ago, but Liam Cahill's side were pushed all the way by his native county.

Tipp put in a strong first-half display to lead by four at the halfway mark, and came once again in the final quarter. But the Deise held their nerve, with substitutes Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron helping them over the line.

Michael Kiely of Waterford is tackled by Craig Morgan of Tipperary

Waterford made a dream start. Patrick Curran nudged them into the lead after just 14 seconds, and they stormed 0-4 to 0-0 ahead.

However, Tipp then clicked into gear. Jason Forde forced a turnover in the seventh minute, and picked out Mark Kehoe who found the net.

The Premier County scored 1-4 without reply to take control of the contest.

The Deise struggled to retain possession from their own puck-outs, as Noel McGrath and Michael Breen picked off scores.

The visitors moved six ahead, but Waterford found their feet once more towards the end of the first half. The home side scored three of the last four points, closing the gap to 0-11 to 1-12 at the break.

Mark Kehoe celebrates his early goal

Liam Cahill turned to former All-Stars Austin Gleeson and Barron for the second half, and they made an immediate impact. The duo both scored points as the Deise scored 1-4 without reply following the restart.

The goal came through Michael Kiely, who volleyed the ball into the net after being fed a hand-pass by Curran.

A long-range free from Brian Hogan did little to stop the rot.

In the 44th minute, Kiely turned provider, picking out Dessie Hutchinson and the Ballygunner star fired into the top corner. Suddenly, it was Waterford who were leading by six points.

Tipp substitute Dan McCormack responded with two well-taken scores, before Kehoe raised another green flag. He managed to get a shot away under intense pressure, beating Shaun O'Brien at his near post.

Noel McGrath took over free-taking duties after Forde's departure, and he narrowed the margin to just a single point, 2-20 to 2-19.

However, try as they might, Tipp could not get level. Austin Gleeson sent over a huge point from a sideline, and late scores from Curran and Hutchinson steered Waterford over the line.

Cahill's side now head for Limerick with a pep in their step, and will take on the Treaty next Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Tipp meanwhile will take heart from their performance, ahead of next Sunday's visit of Clare to Thurles.

Waterford: Shaun O'Brien; Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty (0-2); Jack Fagan, Tadhg de Burca, Carthach Daly; Darragh Lyons, Calum Lyons; Neil Montgomery, Jack Prendergast (0-1), Patrick Curran (0-4); Dessie Hutchinson (1-3), Stephen Bennett (0-10, 0-10f), Michael Kiely (1-0).

Subs: Austin Gleeson (0-2, 0-1sl) for Neil Montgomery (ht), Jamie Barron (0-2) for Carthach Daly (ht), Shane Bennett for Michael Kiely (61), Iarlaith Daly for Jack Fagan (63), Peter Hogan for Darragh Lyons (67).

Tipperary: Brian Hogan (0-1, 0-1f); Cathal Barrett, James Quigley, Craig Morgan; Dillon Quirke, Ronan Maher, Seamus Kennedy; Alan Flynn, Barry Heffernan (0-1); Conor Bowe (0-1), Noel McGrath (0-6, 0-2f), Michael Breen (0-2); Jason Forde (0-4, 0-4f), Mark Kehoe (2-0), Jake Morris (0-2).

Subs: Patrick Maher for Conor Bowe (ht), Dan McCormack (0-2) for Alan Flynn (45), Conor Stakelum (0-1) for Barry Heffernan (53), Ger Browne for Jason Forde (61), John McGrath for Michael Breen (67).

